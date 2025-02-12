The PDP NWC has dismissed the purported suspension of the party's BoT Adolphus Wabara, by the Abia state chapter

Recall that Abraham Amah, the PDP chairman in Abia state, announced the suspension, following an allegation of endorsing the second-term ambition of Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party

However, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP national publicity secretary, claimed that the state chapter did not have the power to take disciplinary action against an NEC member

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the alleged suspension of the Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman of the party, Adolphus Wabara, was of no effect, unconstitutional and null and void.

Recall that the Abia State Working Committee (SWC) of the PDP announced the suspension of the BoT Chair during its meeting presided over by the state chairman, Abraham Amah.

Why PDP suspended Wabara

Amah emphasized that the state working committee is empowered to suspend or take disciplinary action against any member of the National Executive Committee of the PDP, without any recourse to the NWC. He noted that this was stated under section 57(7) of the PDP Constitution as amended (2017).

However, the PDP national publicity secretary in a statement on Tuesday, February 11, said his attention has been drawn to the purported suspension of Wabara and that Section 57(7) unambiguously provided for it.

Ologunagba noted:

“Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no executive committee at any level, except the national executive committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the national executive committee, deputy governors or members of the National Assembly."

Why PDP NWC rejected Wabara's suspension

Ologunagba further explained that the section's explicit import was that the Abia state chapter did not have the power to take disciplinary action against the BoT Chair because he is a member of the PDP NEC.

He then noted that the PDP has condemned the purported suspension of the former Senator, describing it as lawless and unconstitutional.

The PDP spokesperson stressed that the alleged suspension was not in tandem with the PDP constitution and the laid down rules of the party.

He then cautioned those responsible for Wabara's suspension to retrace their steps, adding that it was done in defiance of the party's constitution. He noted that the NWC would not hesitate to take necessary disciplinary actions to ensure stability in the PDP and its constitutional sanctity.

Ologunagba then called on the party leaders, major stakeholders, members and supporters in the Southeast state and across the country to disregard the purported suspension of Wabara from the party.

