The PDP crisis intensified as factions loyal to Seyi Makinde and Nyesom Wike scheduled separate NEC meetings at the party headquarters

New PDP Chairman Tanimu Turaki warned that expelled Wike loyalists have no standing and alerted police to prevent disruption

Both blocs are battling for control of the party after the controversial Ibadan convention that expelled key allies of Nyesom Wike

Abuja, Nigeria - The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) intensified on Monday as two rival factions loyal to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike scheduled concurrent National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Both factions are laying claim to the control of the party after a fiercely contested national convention in Ibadan on Saturday, which produced a new National Working Committee and expelled several prominent Wike loyalists.

Despite their expulsion, Wike’s associates called for an emergency NEC and Board of Trustees meeting at the party’s national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja.

The notice, signed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, insisted the session was mandatory and would address crucial matters.

New chairman reports to police

Earlier on Monday, the newly elected National Chairman, Tanimu Turaki, visited the Nigeria Police Force headquarters to alert authorities to what he described as attempts by the expelled group to disrupt party operations.

Turaki maintained that the Wike faction had lost all legitimacy after the Ibadan convention.

He said

“"We came to meet with the Commissioner of Police regarding the meeting we plan to have tomorrow. It will be the inaugural meeting of our National Working Committee.”

“Next to God, the national convention is the highest authority. Those expelled are no longer members. We do not want a breach of peace,” he said.

He described any group attempting to operate from the party secretariat outside the new leadership as “interlopers.”

Bode George reacts

A national leader of the party, Chief Bode George, however, insisted that the emergency NEC and Board of Trustees (BoT) meetings called by Anyanwu were illegal.

“He (Anyanwu) has been expelled. He is trying to create a parallel organ. He should wake up and go to his village,” he said.

The Ibadan convention was attended by several key PDP governors, including Ahmadu Fintiri, Caleb Mutfwang, and Bala Mohammed, along with the host governor, Seyi Makinde.

At the convention, Wike, Anyanwu, their acting National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, and others were expelled.

Since then, both factions have released competing statements and invitations, showcasing a full-blown power struggle for control of the PDP structure.

PDP chairman resigns from party

Legit.ng earlier reported that the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Abubakar Bawa, has announced his resignation from the party.

Addressing journalists on Monday, November 17, he said that he resigned due to a 'leadership crisis' and a litigation saga at the national level.

According to Channels TV, Bawa explained that he had notified his ward chairman about the development and confirmed that his resignation took effect from Monday, November 17.

He said his decision to leave the party was made after careful consideration and deep reflection on recent developments within the PDP at the national level.

