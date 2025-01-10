The PDP has landed in another fresh internal crisis as two people laid claim to the position of the national secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is embroiled in a fresh crisis, with Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye both laying claim to the position of national secretary.

Anyanwu, the embattled national secretary, has maintained that he is the authentic holder of the office. He based his claim on a federal high court judgment, which affirmed his position as national secretary until December 9, 2025.

The crisis began when Anyanwu became the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Imo in 2023, prompting the southeast zonal executive committee to nominate Ude-Okoye as his replacement. However, Anyanwu obtained several court injunctions preventing his removal from office.

In a recent verdict, the appeal court ruled that Ude-Okoye should replace Anyanwu, but the latter has appealed the judgment and filed for a stay of execution at the Supreme Court.

Anyanwu says he remains PDP national secretary

According to The Cable, Anyanwu emphasized that he remains the national secretary, citing the appeal court's judgment as lacking in merit. He also pointed out that the appeal court is not the highest court, so the status quo should remain. Anyanwu's stance is that there is no faction in the PDP, and the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, leads the party.

The PDP's crisis has been ongoing, with various factions and interests vying for control. The party's national working committee has been divided, with some members supporting Anyanwu and others backing Ude-Okoye. The situation has raised concerns about the party's ability to present a united front in future elections.

As the PDP's internal crisis continues, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold. Anyanwu's insistence that he is the authentic national secretary has added to the uncertainty, and the party's leadership will need to find a way to resolve the issue and move forward.

When did the PDP crisis start?

The PDP crisis started shortly after the 2023 presidential election. The party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, was recently ousted, marking a new dimension in the crisis that has rocked the party since last year.

Furthermore, the PDP is facing challenges in its quest to form a strong opposition ahead of the 2027 elections, with some analysts suggesting that the party needs to form an alliance or risk losing ground to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bode George speaks on PDP fate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP's fate in the 2027 presidential election had been predicted to be stronger ahead of the poll with the hope that its internal crisis would be solved before then.

Chief Bode George, former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, made the prediction on Wednesday, December 11.

George emphasised that an individual's ambition cannot override the PDP's principles of equality, justice and fairness.

