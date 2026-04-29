The farmer's daughter behind Team Tanner— everything to know about Midge Smith

Midge Smith is best known as the supportive sister of Tanner Smith from Love on the Spectrum U.S. She is an educator and community advocate who has gained attention for her close bond with her brother and her work supporting the neurodivergent community.

Midge Smith in South Carolina, United States. Photo: @midgesmith_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Midge grew up on her family’s cotton and peanut farm in Saint Matthews, South Carolina .

. She is best known for her regular appearances on the Netflix reality series Love on the Spectrum , supporting her brother, Tanner Smith.

supporting her brother, Tanner Smith. Beyond her television appearances, Midge is a professional educator and advocate .

. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Clemson University’s College of Education.

Profile summary

Full name Madelyn “Midge” Smith Gender Female Date of birth 3 August 2001 Age 24 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Saint Matthews, South Carolina, United States Current residence Greenville, South Carolina, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Mark Mother Nicci Smith Siblings Tanner, Taylor, Maverick Relationship status Single Education Calhoun Academy in Saint Matthews, Clemson University Profession Teacher

Who is Midge Smith?

Madelyn Smith, popularly known as Midge Smith, was born on 3 August 2001 and grew up in the small town of Saint Matthews, South Carolina, on an eighth-generational family farm specialising in cotton and peanuts. She is 24 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Her parents are Mark and Nicci Smith. Her father, who attended Clemson from 1985 to 1988 and graduated from the USC School of Pharmacy in 1990, worked as a veterinary pharmacist while running the farm with his brother. Midge's mother set aside a nursing career to become a full-time stay-at-home parent.

Five fast facts about Midge Smith. Photo: @midgesmith_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

In May 2025, Nicci spoke about Midge’s character and the qualities that make her stand out. She told Clemson World Magazine:

Her best trait is her genuine desire to truly know people. Midge is the most intentional and pure-hearted person I know. Her zest for life is unmatched. She loves adventure, new experiences, and new places...but what she loves most about those things is meeting people and hearing their stories. Her heart is as pure as they come.

Does Midge Smith have siblings?

Midge grew up alongside three siblings: her older sister, Taylor, her older brother, Tanner Smith, and her younger brother, Maverick. Midge’s brother, Tanner, who has autism, is the breakout star of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum.

A 2022 graduate of the ClemsonLIFE program, Tanner is known for his joyful personality and his close bond with Midge, whom he often refers to as one of his best friends.

Tanner Smith and Madelyn Smith at the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Centre on 19 November 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

In the same May 2025 interview with Clemson World Magazine, Midge's mother reflected on how Midge and her siblings have supported Tanner’s rising public profile, saying:

Midge has handled Tanner’s fame with grace and energy. She and my other two children adore their brother and are his biggest cheerleaders. They have been there when things were not glamorous or fun or exciting, and watching them cheer him on and celebrate his unexpected success has been truly beautiful.

Exploring Midge Smith’s educational background

Midge attended Calhoun Academy in Saint Matthews, South Carolina, where she graduated in 2019. In 2020, she enrolled at Clemson University’s College of Education and graduated in 2024 with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.

During her time at Clemson, she was active in several organisations, including the Sigma Alpha Omega sorority, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Newspring Church’s Fuse Student Ministry.

What does Midge Smith do for a living?

Tanner Smith, Midge Smith and Utah Mammoth mascot Tusky at Delta Center on 7 April 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Ruby Klawans

Source: Getty Images

Midge Smith is an elementary educator. According to her LinkedIn profile, she spent her first professional year teaching first grade at Whitehall Elementary School in Anderson, South Carolina. She later transitioned into a role as a third-grade teacher. In June 2025, she was announced as a new addition to the 3rd-grade team at Lake Forest Elementary.

Midge worked as a part-time missionary English teacher at Beyond Inglês in Brasília, Federal District, Brazil, from May to June 2023, an experience she credits with giving her a unique perspective on diverse student needs.

Before starting her university studies, Midge participated in the World Race Gap Year program. During this year, she travelled to Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Thailand, performing missionary and volunteer work that solidified her calling to become a teacher.

Reflecting on her passion for working with children and her long-term dreams, Midge told Clemson World Magazine in 2025:

I was always great with kids. They’ve always just gravitated towards me. So yeah, I kind of always knew I’d be a teacher one day, but you know what else I want to be when I grow up? This is my real dream: I want to be a mom like my mom.

Midge Smith with her brother Tanner Smith. Photo: @clemsonuniversity on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alongside her teaching career, Midge worked as a part-time waitress at The Shepherd Hotel in Clemson, South Carolina, from January 2022 to July 2024, where she developed strong interpersonal and multitasking skills in a fast-paced customer service environment. Before that, she served as a part-time barista at Grace Coffee Company in Clemson, South Carolina.

Midge’s role as Tanner Smith’s advocate

Midge serves as a primary advocate and manager for her brother, Tanner Smith, following his rise to fame on Netflix's Love on the Spectrum. She has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and has been a featured guest on several podcasts, including Flipside, Let's Type About It, and Liv Out Love, to discuss her dual roles as a teacher and sibling advocate.

Midge is also recognised for her appearances on Netflix’s reality show Love on the Spectrum alongside her brother Tanner Smith. She made regular appearances starting in season 2 of the U.S. series. She is often shown supporting Tanner during his dates or helping him prepare for social outings.

Speaking about her close bond with her brother Tanner, Midge reflected on how his diagnosis shaped her life and perspective growing up:

I was just a couple of months old when he was diagnosed. So, my whole life, it’s been like Tanner is in the middle, and we’re rotating around him. It’s what he needed. When I was younger, I felt like second place sometimes. But now that I’m older, I see that it made me into the person I am today. And he’s so amazing. There’s no one I would rather be second place to.

Midge Smith on 9 December 2025 in South Carolina, United States. Photo: @midgesmith_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Midge Smith married?

Midge Smith from Love on the Spectrum is not currently married and is presumed to be single. While she has not shared news of a marriage, her older sister, Taylor Smith Owens, is married.

FAQs

Who is Midge Smith? Midge Smith is an elementary school teacher known for appearing on the Netflix series Love on the Spectrum. Where is Midge Smith from? She was born and raised in Saint Matthews, South Carolina, United States. What is Midge Smith’s age? Midge Smith is 24 years old as of 2026. She was born on 3 August 2001. What is Midge Smith’s real name? Her real name is Madelyn Smith. Are Midge and Tanner twins in real life? Midge and Tanner are not twins. Who is Midge Smith to Tanner? Midge is Tanner’s younger sister and one of his closest supporters and best friends. Who is Midge Smith’s husband? Midge Smith is not married. Did Midge Smith have a baby? Midge Smith does not have a baby.

Midge Smith, the younger sister and staunch supporter of Tanner Smith, has remained a steady presence throughout his rise to fame on Love on the Spectrum. As a key member of “Team Tanner,” she continues to stand by his side, offering unwavering support both on and off screen.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Connor Tomlinson. He is an American TV personality, actor, and autism advocate who rose to fame as a fan-favourite on Netflix's Love on the Spectrum U.S. After appearing in seasons 2, 3, and 4 of the show, he announced in April 2026 that he would not return for season 5 to focus on his acting career.

Born on March 17, 1999, in Boston and raised in Georgia, Connor lives with Level 1 autism. He recently spoke at the Georgia State Capitol in support of Senate Bill 433 (Rio's Law), which aims to improve safety for people on the autism spectrum. In April 2026, he partnered with PAVE Studios to host a history-themed video podcast.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng