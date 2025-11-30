The PDP's recent face-off between factions of the party has been described as what the party need to revive itself ahead of the 2027 general elections

Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, made the position while speaking with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview

The PDP recently had a face-off at its secretariat in Abuja, over the control of the structure by the factions involved

The recent face-off between the two factions of the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is what the party needed to put its house in order. Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, made the position while speaking in an interview with Legit.ng.

Recently, violence broke out at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, November 18, as rival factions clashed during an escalating leadership crisis. Police fire teargas to disperse supporters after tensions rise sharply outside Wadata Plaza. Officers deployed to the scene push back crowds as the confrontation intensifies.

PDP expels Wike, Fayose, others

Recall that the party recently announced the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike. The PDP suspended Wike, along with the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, and the former national secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu.

The motion for the expulsion of the party leaders was moved by Olabode George, the former national vice chairman of the PDP. His motion was supported by Samaila Burga, the PDP chairman in Bauchi state.

Others who were expelled included the PDP's national legal adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), AbdulRahman Mohammed, George Turner, Dan Orbih, Umar Bature, Austin Nwachukwu, Mao Chuambuwa, and Abraham Ammah.

However, the expulsion of Wike and others has been rejected by the PDP have been rejected by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and Caleb Mutfwang of Adamawa and Plateau states.

Analyst speaks on PDP face-off

Speaking on the crisis in the opposition, Yusuf noted that the rancour within the PDP was what was needed, stating that the PDP had gone through a lot and that the party needed to rebuild.

His statement reads:

"The recent face-off among the people, I would say it is necessary to help the party to heal. The party has been going through internal strive or rancour but for some reasons, they've not been handling it as though it is a big problem, so, they've been going about trying to fix it without causing further damages but I think the party, which, historically, was Nigeria, even at some point, Africa’s largest party for 16 years is probably worse than a shadow of its former self.

"The recent election in Anambra State sort of points toward the struggle of the party. The party right now needs a sort of reality check and that reality check is for it to build up from the ground, even if it means having to face its problem, for example, Wike, who still remain a member of the party, although a faction of the party has sacked him, has taken up an appointment from the ruling APC after having apparently worked for the success of the party in Rivers State where he was governor on the platform of the same PDP.

"So, the party has been behaving as if it doesn't have enormous problems to solve, and for PDP to return to its glory days, I think this rancour has to happen; they need to build from the bottom up. They need to collapse in order to rebuild, so this is a necessary phase in that rebuild."

Taraba PDP chairman resigns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of the PDP in Taraba state, Abubakar Bawa, resigned from his position and withdrew his membership from the party.

Bawa announced his resignation in a brief statement, thanking stakeholders for the opportunity to serve and wishing the party success in its future endeavours.

Although he did not provide reasons for his decision, party insiders say his exit may be linked to the rumoured defection of Governor Agbu Kefas to the APC.

