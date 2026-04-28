Peter Obi Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Makinde Ahead of 2027 Election, Viral Video Emerges
Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is currently in a closed-door meeting with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Government House in Ibadan.
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Meeting held at Oyo Government House
The meeting, which is taking place behind closed doors, is believed to be connected to ongoing political consultations ahead of the 2027 general election.
Sources indicated that discussions may centre on Obi’s future political plans and possible alliances as stakeholders begin early engagements.
Delegation accompanies Obi
Obi arrived at the venue in the company of several prominent figures, including Igbo elders, senators of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from the South-East, as well as his political associates.
The presence of the delegation is seen as a reflection of broader consultations across political and regional lines.
Talks linked to 2027 political landscape
Although details of the meeting have not been made public, the development underscores increasing political activity as key figures position themselves ahead of the next presidential contest.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944