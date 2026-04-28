Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is currently in a closed-door meeting with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Government House in Ibadan.

Meeting held at Oyo Government House

Peter Obi Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Makinde Ahead of 2027 Election, Viral Video Emerges

Source: Twitter

The meeting, which is taking place behind closed doors, is believed to be connected to ongoing political consultations ahead of the 2027 general election.

Sources indicated that discussions may centre on Obi’s future political plans and possible alliances as stakeholders begin early engagements.

Delegation accompanies Obi

Obi arrived at the venue in the company of several prominent figures, including Igbo elders, senators of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from the South-East, as well as his political associates.

The presence of the delegation is seen as a reflection of broader consultations across political and regional lines.

Talks linked to 2027 political landscape

Although details of the meeting have not been made public, the development underscores increasing political activity as key figures position themselves ahead of the next presidential contest.

Source: Legit.ng