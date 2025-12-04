Two Zamfara state house of assembly members have resigned from the APC due to internal crises and poor leadership

One of the defectors, whose constituency is also the hometown of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari, explained that continuous internal divisions and the sidelining of members

Both lawmakers have defected to the PDP, emphasising that leaving the APC would allow them to pursue causes that better represent the aspirations of their constituents

Gusau, Zamfara - Two lawmakers from the Zamfara state House of Assembly formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing persistent internal crises and poor leadership within the party.

The members submitted their resignation letters, which were read on the floor of the House by Speaker Bilyaminu Moriki on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Shamsudeen Hassan Basko, representing Talata-Mafara North Constituency, and Nura Dahiru, representing Birnin-Magaji Constituency, announced that they defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hassan, whose constituency is also the hometown of former governor Abdulaziz Yari, explained that continuous internal divisions and the sidelining of members at both state and local government levels rendered his continued participation in the APC untenable.

“After careful reflection of activities, crisis, divisions, sidelined and poor leadership of the party from local government and the state levels, I have decided to step away from active participation in the party in order to pursue other commitments that align with my personal and political convictions,” Hassan said in his resignation letter.

He added that the decision was necessary for the betterment of all the people in the constituency he represents, and expressed gratitude for the opportunities he had within the party.

Another member cited similar reason for defection

Dahiru also cited similar reasons for his departure, emphasising that leaving the APC would allow him to pursue causes that better represent the aspirations of his constituents.

Following his resignation, he formally declared his defection to the PDP, and both lawmakers requested that their resignation letters be treated as formal notices of exit.

The PDP has steadily consolidated its position in the state, particularly after its candidate, Dauda Lawal, won the 2023 governorship election.

