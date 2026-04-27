African Democratic Congress introduced a collegiate system to share leadership roles and prevent winner-takes-all politics ahead of 2027

Lukman Salihu said the framework included key opposition figures such as Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and others working under a joint structure

The party adopted its manifesto on citizen-centred governance while criticising the All Progressives Congress for weak internal party control

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has introduced a new power-sharing framework aimed at maintaining unity within Nigeria’s opposition ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The proposal, described as a “collegiate system”, is designed to move away from a winner-takes-all approach and instead promote shared leadership among key political actors, even after the emergence of a single presidential candidate.

ADC Speaks On Another Plan To Hold Opposition Together Ahead of 2027

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ADC pushes collective leadership model

Speaking on the development during an appearance on The Morning Show on Arise TV, Lukman Salihu, a leading figure in the party’s reform efforts, said the initiative is intended to foster inclusiveness and reduce internal friction.

“The new framework we are trying to put together is a collegiate framework. It is not a framework where one person will be the winner of everything,” he said.

“Our leaders are committed to ensure that if we produce the next government, it is not going to be like an emperor presiding over an empire… It will be a collegiate team spirit, whereby all decisions will be taken jointly.”

2027: Rising competition among opposition figures

The move comes amid intensifying competition within the opposition, with supporters of Peter Obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi advancing different positions on who should lead a potential coalition.

Despite this, Salihu insisted that the situation reflects healthy political engagement rather than division.

“What you are seeing is contestation, and when you have politics without contestation, then it is no longer politics,” he said.

He added that the model would ensure that all aspirants remain part of the process regardless of the eventual outcome.

“One person will emerge, but will emerge as part of a team, not someone who defeats others and pushes them out of the race,” Salihu said.

Manifesto and candidate screening framework in place

Beyond the power-sharing proposal, the party disclosed that it has already developed its policy direction through a manifesto adopted at its last convention.

“The party set up a 50-member committee to work out its policies and manifesto. As we speak today, the manifesto has been adopted at the last convention,” Salihu said.

“The manifesto is all about ensuring citizen-centred governance, whereby all the issues confronting Nigerians are addressed.”

He noted that legal and internal challenges had slowed the public release of the document but expressed optimism that the process would soon be completed.

ADC criticises APC, calls for party discipline

Salihu also took aim at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing it of drifting from its founding principles.

“To see where the APC is today is quite disappointing… Instead of parties regulating elected officials, elected officials now regulate parties,” he said.

He emphasised that restoring discipline within party structures is central to the opposition’s strategy.

“Having a collegiate system ensures that party organs work and regulate the conduct of elected representatives,” Salihu said.

Participation in coalition remains voluntary

Addressing concerns about groups that have not joined the coalition effort, Salihu maintained that participation is optional.

“It is entirely their choice not to be there, and we respect that,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that key political figures would remain committed to the broader opposition project, regardless of who secures the presidential ticket.

“I do not see him (Amaechi) walking away if someone else emerges victorious. He will remain part of the same collegiate system,” he said.

Salihu concluded by expressing optimism that the opposition would ultimately rally behind a common candidate.

“We are ready to confront the situation as it is, and we believe the Nigerian people will make the right choice at the end,” he added.

2027: Wike's PDP, ADC reject Ibadan meeting

Previously, Legit.ng reported that major political rift has emerged within Nigeria’s opposition bloc as factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party, and Accord Party disowned the recent Ibadan opposition summit, insisting they were neither represented nor bound by its resolutions.

The groups also separately declared that they would be fielding their own presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, despite discussions at the meeting suggesting a possible united front against President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng