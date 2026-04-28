Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of Lagos APC, endorsed Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as its consensus governorship candidate for 2027

GAC adopted Hamzat as its preferred choice ahead of the party primaries as confirmed in an official statement

The endorsement signalled early political alignment within the Lagos APC ahead of the 2027 governorship election

Laos state - The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, has endorsed Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as its preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

Highest Advisory Body of APC in Lagos Declares Governorship Candidate They'll Support

Source: Twitter

GAC backs Hamzat as consensus candidate

The council, which plays a key advisory role within the Lagos APC, adopted Hamzat as its consensus choice ahead of the party’s primary election.

Confirming the development, a statement via X noted

“GAC, the highest advisory body of the APC in Lagos State has endorsed and adopted Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as its consensus candidate ahead of the 2027 governorship election.”

The endorsement is expected to shape early political alignments within the ruling party in Lagos, as stakeholders begin to position themselves for the next electoral cycle.

The development underscores growing momentum within the Lagos APC as discussions around succession and leadership continue to gain traction.

Source: Legit.ng