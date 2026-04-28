Breaking: Highest Advisory Body of APC in Lagos Declares Governorship Candidate They'll Support
- Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of Lagos APC, endorsed Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as its consensus governorship candidate for 2027
- GAC adopted Hamzat as its preferred choice ahead of the party primaries as confirmed in an official statement
- The endorsement signalled early political alignment within the Lagos APC ahead of the 2027 governorship election
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Laos state - The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, has endorsed Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as its preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.
GAC backs Hamzat as consensus candidate
The council, which plays a key advisory role within the Lagos APC, adopted Hamzat as its consensus choice ahead of the party’s primary election.
Confirming the development, a statement via X noted
“GAC, the highest advisory body of the APC in Lagos State has endorsed and adopted Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as its consensus candidate ahead of the 2027 governorship election.”
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The endorsement is expected to shape early political alignments within the ruling party in Lagos, as stakeholders begin to position themselves for the next electoral cycle.
The development underscores growing momentum within the Lagos APC as discussions around succession and leadership continue to gain traction.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944