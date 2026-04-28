Callie Truelove went on her first-ever date on TV and somehow made it look easy

Callie Truelove is an American reality TV star and disability advocate best known for her appearance on Netflix's Love on the Spectrum. She has a rare genetic disorder called Williams Syndrome and starred in the 2022 documentary Truelove: The Film, which followed her journey across the U.S. to raise awareness for her condition.

Callie Truelove in Gainesville, Georgia, United States (L). Callie Truelove in Boston, United States (R). Photo: @a.dose.of.truelove on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Callie gained recognition through her documentary Truelove: The Film (2023) and her appearance on Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum.

and her appearance on Netflix’s Callie has Williams Syndrome , a rare genetic disorder known to cause a joyful demeanour.

, a rare genetic disorder known to cause a joyful demeanour. She travels across the United States , meeting families affected by Williams Syndrome, spreading awareness and promoting acceptance.

, meeting families affected by Williams Syndrome, spreading awareness and promoting acceptance. Callie and her family founded The Truelove Foundation, a non-profit organisation that supports families affected by Williams Syndrome.

Profile summary

Full name Callie Madison Truelove Gender Female Date of birth 27 June 2003 Age 22 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Gainesville, Georgia, United States Current Residence Gainesville, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Tabitha Truelove Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Reality star, TikTok creator, advocate Social media Instagram

Who is Callie Truelove?

Callie Madison Truelove was born on 27 June 2003, in Gainesville, Georgia, United States, making her 22 years old as of 2026. Her parents are Tabitha and Keith Truelove, who have been central to her care and public advocacy since her diagnosis as an infant.

Callie's mother manages her public social media presence and often appears alongside her in interviews, including segments on The Doctors and in the documentary Truelove: The Film. Callie’s father, Keith, is a pastor who, together with Tabitha, founded the Greater Love Baptist Church in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Her parents have been married since 13 June 1987.

Facts about Callie Truelove. Photo: @a.dose.of.truelove on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Does Callie Truelove have siblings?

The reality TV personality grew up alongside three older sisters: Amanda Truelove Buice, born in 1988, Briana Truelove, born in 1992 and Delaney Truelove, born in 1997. All of her sisters are already married and have their own children. Amanda, the oldest sister, is a mother of four and serves as the Secretary for The Truelove Foundation.

Callie Truelove's journey with Williams Syndrome

Callie Truelove has Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic condition caused by the deletion of genes on chromosome 7. It often results in developmental challenges but is also associated with highly sociable, joyful, loving and empathetic personalities.

Callie was diagnosed with the condition at two months old after suffering from constant crying, a severe heart murmur and dangerously high blood pressure. Her family was told she likely would not live to see her first birthday.

Callie Truelove at Porter Square Hotel in North Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo: @a.dose.of.truelove on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In an emotional interview with The Daily Advertiser, Callie’s mother opened up about the difficult moments surrounding her daughter’s birth and early diagnosis. She shared:

When they got her out, they held her up over the screen and she was really stiff. I think I knew then that something was wrong, even though they told me everything was fine. That night, she cried continuously, and I felt like a failure because I couldn’t get her to stop...

She added:

The doctor said, ‘I guarantee you she won’t see her first birthday’ … I just remember running out of the office, grabbing Callie out of my mother’s arms – and just running.

Unlike many with Williams Syndrome who experience a narrowing of the aorta, Callie’s condition involved an extreme thickening of all three linings of her aorta. Callie has since undergone multiple open-heart surgeries. A pivotal procedure occurred in 2014 to prevent cardiac arrest after her aorta worsened.

Her journey includes managing secondary symptoms like left-sided weakness from strokes, high blood pressure, and joint pain.

Callie Truelove in Gainesville, Georgia, United States Photo: @a.dose.of.truelove on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Callie’s rise to national recognition through media and advocacy

Callie's journey has gained national attention through several media appearances. She first gained public attention in 2017 when she was featured in an interview on Special Books by Special Kids (SBSK). In the video, she spoke about her superpower of unconditional love, which is a common trait of Williams Syndrome.

After that, Callie starred in a documentary called Truelove: The Film, produced by The Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight. The film follows her as she travels across the United States to meet other families living with Williams Syndrome. It shares their stories and helps reduce the feeling of isolation many feel after a rare diagnosis.

Tabitha Truelove, Callie Truelove and Christopher Knight at Universal Studios Hollywood on 25 October 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Callie reached a massive mainstream audience by appearing in Season 3 of the Netflix reality show Love on the Spectrum U.S., which premiered on 2 April 2025. Her experience on the show, including her connection with Tanner, showed viewers the emotional side of relationships for people with cognitive disabilities.

Alongside her media work, she and her family founded the Truelove Foundation to raise awareness for Williams Syndrome and provide support to other individuals with the condition and their caregivers. Callie also stays active on social media, particularly on Instagram and TikTok, where she shares positive messages and keeps in touch with her growing community.

Who is Callie from Love on the Spectrum dating?

Callie Truelove in Gainesville, Georgia, United States Photo: @a.dose.of.truelove on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As of 2026, Callie Truelove is single and not dating anyone. On Love on the Spectrum, Callie went on a first date with Tanner Smith. Their date was filmed at the Furman University Rose Garden in Greenville, South Carolina, on 16 May 2024. While they shared a deep connection, the pair decided to remain friends.

Tanner addressed the dating rumours in April 2025, telling TMZ that they are “definitely pals” and that he is enjoying being single. The two are still on very good terms. Callie recently visited Tanner at the Shepherd Hotel in Clemson, South Carolina, where they shared a “reunion” dinner with friends on Instagram.

FAQs

Who is Callie Truelove? Callie Truelove is a reality TV star and disability advocate known for appearing on Netflix's Love on the Spectrum and starring in the documentary Truelove: The Film. How old is Callie on Love on the Spectrum? The Love on the Spectrum star is 22 years old as of 2026. She was born on 27 June 2003 in Gainesville, Georgia, United States. Who are Callie Truelove’s parents? Her parents are Tabitha and Keith Truelove, who founded The Truelove Foundation and the Greater Love Baptist Church in Georgia. Who are Callie Truelove's siblings? Callie has three sisters: Amanda, Briana, and Delaney. What disability does Callie Truelove have? Callie has Williams Syndrome. Why is Callie Truelove in a wheelchair? Callie sometimes uses a wheelchair to manage physical symptoms like joint pain, fatigue, and left-sided weakness resulting from strokes and her heart condition. Who is Callie's boyfriend from Love on the Spectrum? Callie does not currently have a boyfriend, and is considered single. Are Callie and Tanner still together? Callie and Tanner decided to remain close friends rather than pursue a romantic relationship after the show ended. What happened to Callie Truelove's teeth? Callie's teeth appear the way they do because Williams Syndrome commonly causes widely spaced, smaller, or missing teeth as part of its unique genetic profile. Where does Callie Truelove live? Callie lives with her family in Gainesville, Georgia, United States.

Callie Truelove is more than just a television personality; she is a powerful voice for the Williams Syndrome community. Through her appearance on Love on the Spectrum and her advocacy in Truelove: The Film, she has turned her genetic condition into a platform for spreading empathy and connection.

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Source: Legit.ng