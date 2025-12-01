Former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has broken his silence on the PDP crisis, ahead of the 2027 elections

IBB charged the newly elected national chairman, Kabiru Turaki, to rebuild the opposition party, correct past mistakes and strengthen its structures

During a meeting in Minna, IBB told Turaki to prioritise unity, consultation and party revival as the opposition battles internal fractures

Minna, Niger state - Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has finally broken his silence on the ongoing crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), issuing a firm charge to the newly elected National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, SAN.

Babangida urged him to rebuild the party, correct its past mistakes, and reposition it as a stabilising force ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Babangida has urged PDP's new chairman Turaki to rebuild the party and regain public confidence, ahead of 2027.

The former Head of State delivered the message when Turaki, accompanied by selected members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), paid him a courtesy visit at his Hilltop residence in Minna.

According to sources present at the meeting, discussions centred on party renewal, national stability, and the urgent need to strengthen political structures nationwide, as reported by Vanguard

Turaki explained that the delegation had originally planned a special appreciation visit to Babangida, but the recent wave of abductions in Niger state made it necessary to merge the courtesy call with a condolence visit.

He said the party needed guidance from leaders with an understanding of Nigeria’s political evolution.

IBB commends PDP leadership

Babangida commended the PDP leadership for showing solidarity with the government and people of Niger state during what he described as one of their most trying periods.

He also reaffirmed the PDP’s strong national presence, noting that it remained the most deeply rooted political organisation in the country.

The former President recalled his attempt during military rule to institutionalise a two-party system, a move that met resistance from the political class.

“While you spoke earlier, you admitted that the party made mistakes and has already set machinery in motion to correct them. I urge you to use tact, seek people’s opinions, and work towards building a peaceful and progressive party. You have the capacity to do it, and I wish you well,” he said.

Babangida illustrated the importance of strong party structures through an anecdote about a military administrator he once appointed in Niger state.

Drawing from his experience in political engineering, he advised Turaki to adopt tact, wide consultation, and inclusive leadership as he begins the difficult task of rebuilding the PDP.

Turaki appreciates IBB's advice

Responding, Turaki expressed deep appreciation for Babangida’s guidance and goodwill.

He assured the former President that the PDP leadership was committed to resetting the party, strengthening its organs, and restoring its winning spirit ahead of 2027.

Former President Ibrahim Babangida has issued a tough directive to PDP Chairman Kabiru Turaki to rebuild the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sources at the meeting added that Babangida urged the NWC to prioritise unity, rebuild trust within the party, and stabilise its structures across the states in preparation for future electoral contests.

A vote of thanks was presented by former Kano state governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, who commended Babangida for his consistent statesmanship and moral support to the PDP.

