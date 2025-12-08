A joint military force, comprising the Beninese army, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), and French forces, foiled another coup attempt in the democracy-weary Sahel region

The rebel soldiers, led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, justified their actions by criticising President Patrice Talon’s management of Benin Republic

Recounting how he almost ended up in Benin Republic on Sunday, December 7, Nigerian politician, Dele Momodu, credited divine intervention

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering world news.

Cotonou, Benin Republic - A former Nigerian presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has narrated how he escaped the attempted coup in Benin Republic.

Momodu spoke on Monday morning, December 8, in an interview on Channels TV's 'Sunrise Daily', monitored by Legit.ng.

Momodu recounts his narrow escape from the attempted coup in Benin Republic as rebellious soldiers, led by Pascal Tigri, tackle President Patrice Talon. Photo credits: @jacksonhinklle, @Ntabwobajules

Benin: 'God saved us' - Momodu

Recall that on Sunday, December 7, a group of soldiers announced a takeover of the government in the West African country.

Hours later, the Benin presidency said President Patrice Talon is safe, and the “regular” army is regaining control.

Following the coup attempt, Momodu explained:

"Yesterday (Sunday, December 7), to me, was very surreal.

"I was going to wake up in the morning at 5 a.m. to head straight to Cotonou, have a quick breakfast, and then head out to Lome, and from Lome to Ghana. I had done that trip too many times, and it is something I'd love to do, especially on Sundays, because there would be no traffic. So, unfortunately, the night before, I searched. I had all my international papers, but then I asked my driver for the vehicle particulars, and he only had the photocopy. I was not comfortable with that. I searched everywhere, my two offices in Lagos.

"I searched in the night, and maybe around 11 or thereabouts, I decided that, 'look, we must abort the trip'. I called my friend, we were travelling together. Then, when I couldn't get the papers, I called everybody in the middle of the night and said, 'I am sorry, we won't be able to make the trip'. And that was what saved us."

He added:

"I was born in 'Aladura' church, so I believe in spirituality. And I believe that somehow God must have intervened. We would have been right inside Benin Republic at the time this melodrama was ongoing. And my car has Nigerian plate number. So, which means easily, I will be identified within the community. But as God would have it, we missed that."

Expressing his relief that the coup was foiled, the opposition figure said:

"I am happy that they were able to foil the coup. As someone who had fought the military dictatorship in the past in my own country, it was a welcome development.

"When I escaped from Nigeria in July 1995, I escaped through Seme border into Cotonou, from where I went to Lome (Togo), crossed the Aflao border into Ghana, and from Ghana to England, where I will live for the next three years. So for me, it brought back sad memories that, 'oh, I thought, you know, democracy has taken root in Africa, but it seemed that we are going backwards'."

The video can be watched below:

Benin president, Patrice Talon, says coup bid thwarted and vows retribution. Photo credit: @AfricaFactsZone

Benin’s president condemns coup bid

Meanwhile, President Talon, on Sunday, December 7, condemned an attempted coup that was foiled by the country’s army in his first public comments since sporadic gunfire was heard in parts of the administrative capital, Cotonou.

Talon stated that the West African nation's government and armed forces had thwarted a coup attempt by a group of soldiers and vowed to punish them.

The 67-year-old said on state broadcaster Benin TV:

"I would like to assure you that the situation is completely under control and therefore invite you to calmly go about your activities starting this very evening."

Legit.ng reports that Talon is due to hand over power in April 2026 after 10 years in office.

Read more on Benin Republic coup:

Tinubu reacts to Benin coup

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commended what he called "the gallantry of Nigeria's military" for "responding swiftly" to the request by Benin to save its democracy from coup plotters.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) struck targets in neighbouring Republic of Benin, in apparent coordination with Beninese authorities working to contain a coup attempt.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president (information and strategy), "acting on two separate requests from the Government of Benin, President Tinubu first ordered NAF fighter jets to enter the country and take over the airspace to help dislodge the coup plotters from the national television and a military camp where they had regrouped."

