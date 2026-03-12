As Bishop David Abioye adds another year, a young man took to social media to celebrate him and post photos of his teachings

The man explained that he always listened to the man of God when he was still residing in Kaduna State

He went on to speak about his experience with the man of God and what he has gained from his lectures

A man took to his social media page to speak highly of Bishop David Abioye as he celebrated his 65th birthday.

He recalled a time when Bishop David Abioye was still in Kaduna and shared several tapes that he still has in his possession.

Man celebrates Bishop David Abioye at 65, shares photos of old sermon tapes. Photo Source: Facebook/Atomode Charles/Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

Man displays tapes of Bishop David Abioye

The post he made on his page suggested that he kept recordings of the teachings of David Abioye when the man of God was still in a state in northern Nigeria.

Atomode Charles said Bishop Abioye has been a blessing and has continued to be due to his preachings and impact.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

"GREAT MEMORIES INDEED."

"Thanks to #BishopDavidAbioye for the great spiritual insight. When he was still in Kaduna, these tapes were super wonderful. We enjoyed them while growing up as young Christians."

He spoke about the cassette which contained the teachings of Bishop Abioye.

Man Celebrates Bishop David Abioye at 65, Shares Old Tapes of His Teachings From Kaduna. Photo Source: Facebook/Atomode Charles

Source: Facebook

His statement:

"We really consumed these materials, in addition to the Miracles Are Real weekly magazines you get every Sunday."

"Bishop ABIOYE has been a blessing and still is today. Share your memories of Bishop David Abioye today."

The statement he made about the man of God got the attention of many individuals who took to the comment page to express themselves.

Reactions as man praises Bishop David Abioye

Santos Samson said:

"I still have many of these cassette tapes in my possession. He is a blessing to my family and me."

Seth noted:

"I can not forget Bishop Prayers for Me when we were in Garden of Faith Banawa."

Sunday noted:

"I can't forget Faith, the vital force for conquest. God bless you more."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Abioye’s wife, Dr Mary Abiodun Abioye, shared a very sweet message to her husband on his 65th birthday. She posted it on social media and talked about how kind and loving he is to their family and his church.

Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated Bishop David O. Abioye on social media as he turned 65. In her post, she shared four lessons she said she learned from the man of God. She also praised him for being humble, loyal, and faithful to God for many years.

Pastor shares God’s message about Bishop Abioye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Pastor Joel Ogebe shared a special message from God about Bishop David Abioye and his new church, Living World Global Conqueror's Assembly.

Pastor Ogebe said God showed him that Bishop Abioye is very faithful and will teach others to be faithful too.

Source: Legit.ng