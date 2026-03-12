Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has reacted following their 3-0 loss against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 clash

Uruguayan international Federico Valverde scored a sensational hat-trick to give the Los Blancos an advantage despite the absence of Kylian Mbappe

The Citizens will shift all attention to the second leg at the Etihad Stadium, with Guardiola speaking about their chances

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke after his side lost 3-0 to Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday, March 11.

Federico Valverde scored a stunning hat-trick to hand Los Blancos a comfortable advantage ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, March 17.

The absence of key stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo was barely felt as the Spanish giants dominated the Premier League champions.

Valverde opened the scoring in the 20th minute after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois launched a long ball that dropped behind defender Nico O'Reilly, allowing the midfielder to beat Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Seven minutes later, the Uruguayan international doubled Madrid’s lead with a low finish past Donnarumma.

Valverde completed his hat-trick three minutes before the break, lifting the ball over Marc Guehi in a tight space before firing a brilliant volley beyond the helpless goalkeeper.

Watch Valverde's hat trick:

In the 60th minute, Real Madrid were awarded a penalty, but Donnarumma produced a fine save to deny Vinícius Júnior from the spot.

Manchester City were kicked out of the UEFA Champions League in the playoff stage last season by Real Madrid, per BBC.

Guardiola reacts to loss vs Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted that his side did not defend poorly despite their 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Spanish tactician acknowledged the ability of Los Blancos to maintain possession for long periods once they gain control of the ball.

The former Barcelona coach added that the 3-0 loss is still a manageable result as Manchester City prepare for the second leg.

He said via One Football:

“We arrived three times to the goal with good actions. We defended not proper (for the first goal) and after the number of times we arrived to the by-line to make crosses and tap-ins.

Watch Pep Guardiola react:

“I don’t know, I have the feeling it was a good game, not what the result dictates. Of course, always Madrid has the ability and quality, and every time you lose the ball the transitions, because they keep the ball, and after they run – always they can do that.

“But it is what it is. I have the feeling that it was better than the result says. But the result is here, we have one week, and at the Etihad (Stadium) – we will see them.”

