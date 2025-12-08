A social media user who is resident in Benin Republic has shared what she heard during the attempted coup in Benin Republic

The coupists, who identified themselves as Military Committee for Refoundation were prevented from taking over the government

In a post she made on X, the lady shared what life is like at the moment in the West African country led by President Patrice Talon

After the attempt putsch in Benin Republic was crushed, a lot of people took to social media to talk about it.

Some people who are resident in the West African country shared what the heard during the failed military action.

The lady said she heard the sound of aircraft during the coup attempt in Benin. Photo credit: X/Judicaelle_ and Getty Images/fhm.

The coupists, known as the Military Committee for Refoundation were overpowered with the combined efforts of Nigeria and officers loyal to President Patrice Talon.

Meanwhile, an X user known as Judicaelle_ said she lives and Benin and that live was normal.

She said there were so much misinformation flying around about the coup, making non-residents think there was total chaos.

"So much misinformation going around. Life has resumed as usual in this Cotonou . I literally just ordered food at my favorite restaurant and I am about to go for my walk at the beach."

However, she admitted that she heard planes roaming the sky but said things were peaceful at the moment.

"Yes we heard planes roaming over couple hours ago."

The Nigerian Air Force took part in crushing the attempted coup in neighbouring Benin Republic. Photo credit: Premium Times.

Reactions as lady shares her experience during attempted coup in Benin

@Lexxxxxxa_Buj said:

"But there are confirmed reports of jets/aircrafts over the skies of Cotonou. Are they false?"

@Fatesblind said:

"Glad to hear life's humming along in Cotonou. Misinfo like that just stirs unnecessary panic . appreciate the real talk. Enjoy that beach walk."

@MweneGahaya said:

"Splendid, citizen journalism. Although, where is the film of you on the beach, you know the rules, if there's no film, it hasn't happened, no restaurant, you are still starving, and you need a walk on the beach..."

@nasybb said:

"But an unfolding coup in this day and age cannot stop one from walking to their best restaurant to pick an order they placed, besides, Talon is calling y’all out on the streets."

@spiritualbadiee said:

"Thanks dear because I just came back from pk 10 . all is good and calm,in my area people don't even know about sh!t."

@chudi19752475 said:

"I hope Centre Songhai is safe? I also hope Fr. Godfrey Nzeamujo is safe?"

@ayoBDB said:

"I'm not seeing the misinformation because i never supported their movement in the first place. that's why you're seeing them so much."

What Nigerians are saying about attempted coup in Benin Republic

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that many Nigerians on social media are reacting to the attempted military takeover in Benin Republic, where coupists attempted to seize power.

The coup was thwarted and according to information shared by President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria helped to make sure the coup didn't happen.

However, opinions are divided on social media bout the attempted coup as many Nigerians are against another coup in West Africa.

