FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that it carried out security operations in Benin Republic following an attempted military takeover aimed at toppling the democratic government of President Patrice Talon.

The confirmation follows hours of tension in the neighbouring West African country after soldiers appeared on state television early on Sunday, December 7, to announce the dissolution of the government and the suspension of constitutional order.

Soldiers announced dissolution of govt on television

The mutineers seized Benin’s National Television after failing to gain access to President Talon’s official residence, which was under heavy military guard, Daily Trust reported.

Identifying themselves as members of the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), the soldiers declared that they had removed President Talon from office.

“Mr Patrice Talon is removed from office as president of the republic,” the group announced during the broadcast.

They also declared the suspension of the constitution, ordered the closure of all land borders and airspace, and named Lieutenant-Colonel Tigri Pascal as head of a proposed military transition council.

At the time, the whereabouts of President Talon were unclear, raising fears of a successful coup.

Gunfire reported near presidential residence

Amid the uncertainty, the French Embassy in Benin reported security concerns near the president’s residence.

In a post on X, the embassy said gunfire was heard at Camp Guezo, located close to the official residence of President Talon, and advised French citizens to remain indoors for their safety.

However, the Beninese government later announced that the coup attempt had been successfully foiled and that loyal security forces had regained full control.

Nigerian Air Force confirms operations in Benin

Following reports that Nigerian fighter jets were deployed to counter the mutiny, the Nigerian Air Force officially confirmed its involvement.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, speaking on the development, said the operations were conducted in line with regional security agreements.

“The Nigerian Air Force has operated in the Republic of Benin in line with ECOWAS protocols and the ECOWAS Standby Force mandate,” Ejodame said.

There were unverified reports that Nigerian fighter jets carried out airstrikes on the Togbin military base in Cotonou, the Beninese capital, where some of the mutineers were believed to have regrouped. These claims, however, could not be independently confirmed.

Ecowas threatened military intervention

In the immediate aftermath of the coup announcement, the Economic Community of West African states (ECOWAS) issued a strong warning, condemning the attempt and pledging to defend Benin’s constitutional order.

“ECOWAS Commission has received with consternation reports of an attempted military take-over in the Republic of Benin,” the regional body said in a statement.

The bloc further declared its readiness to deploy troops if necessary.

“ECOWAS will support the government and the people in all forms necessary, including the deployment of the regional standby force, to defend the constitution and the territorial integrity of Benin,” the statement added.

