A video of King Mitchy showing her spiritual side during a fervent prayer session has gone viral on social media

The online influencer could be seen praying for a safe delivery for a pregnant woman in a hospital ward

The video surfaced on social media a few days after Tonto Dikeh's viral deliverance session at a school in Abuja

Social media influencer Mukoro Michelle, popularly known as King Mitchy, has once again ignited reactions over a video from an intense prayer session she led at a hospital.

The video reshared by Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, showed Mitchy alongside a group of people praying fervently for a safe delivery for a pregnant woman.

The online influencer could be heard rebuking and binding Satan during the spiritual warfare at the hospital ward.

"Satan you have no place in our lives, I come against you Satan in the name of Jesus, the same power that raise Jesus from the dead, I use it to set the girl free, this delivery will go smoothly in the name of Jesus, there will be no complications,

Towards the end of the video, Mitchy could be seen carrying a newborn baby, evidence that her prayers were answered.

The video from King Mitchy's prayer session at a hospital ward is below:

Reactions as King Mitchy leads prayer session

Reacting, some netizens compared the influencer to actress Tonto Dikeh, who recently made headlines over her deliverance session at a school in Abuja.

The actress disclosed that the young girl who was delivered was also one of the students who had given their lives to Christ before the deliverance session. Her action, however, triggered backlash online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed King Mitchy's video. Read them below:

muripounds01 said:

"Nah mama tonto church she Dey go She be junior pastor there."

bisola_donald commented:

"Una go just they switch anyhow Nigerian easily judge and they also forgive easily. Checking the comment section and I just shook my head Una no Dey stay one place."

nosakaduna01 said:

"religion is always their escape route when them dun cast!!! Small time U go see confused people shouting on comment section awwww awwww jesus is the sweetest he makes thing peaceful when he comes to your life.... Colony of odes."

emekaobutte said:

"How do people set camera... Press record... Then start praying for social media content.... Madness."

mudjumeals reacted:

"A woman who pray is very powerful. God’s angels will always back her up. Well done @king__mitchy the works of your hands are blessed."

