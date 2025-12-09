Timipre Sylva, the former Minister of State for Petroleum under the administration of late Muhammadu Buhari, is having a tough time with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as his residence in Abuja was reportedly sealed by the anti-graft agency.

Julius Bokoru, the special assistant on media and public affairs to the former minister, knocked the EFCC for the move, saying that the action of the anti-graft agency was vindictive, arbitrary and a clear violation of democratic principles.

In a statement on Monday, December 8, the former minister's aide alleged that the EFCC acted “without a single letter, without a subpoena, without a warrant, without notification, and without even the most basic adherence to lawful process.”

According to him, the operatives of the agency spray-painted the words “EFCC — Keep Off” on the wall of the former minister's residence as if it belonged to a fugitive rather than a respected Nigerian

He accused the EFCC of using its power to settle political scores and condemned the continued detention of Sylva's aides and domestic staff. He listed Paganengigha Anagha, Friday Lusa Paul, Musa Mohammed, and Police Officer Reuben Ayuba as those being detained by the agency. He noted that their confinement was unjust and based on insubstantial allegations.

Bokoru's comment has started generating reactions from some supporters of the former minister. Below are some of their reactions:

Amadu Timi wrote:

"I think this is the right time for INC to speak out, it is indeed political witch-hunting of an Ijaw man, it's not when a life is being lost, then they will come out and start to read out his or her achievements. Justice must prevail if we truly love ourselves. Today, it might be H.E. Timipre Silva, who knows who else in izon-ibe."

Ojoko Martins said:

"In PS 91 God say He prepares a table before in the presence of your enemy, so this is already a won battle, if you go down, God say He will never leave or forsake you, is a promise?"

Luckybau Ewa prayed:

"With God, all things are possible for our good. It will all end with praise, amen."

Engr Alabo Stephen Kune prayed:

"Every storm is a passing phase. This one also comes to pass IJN."

