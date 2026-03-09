President Bola Ahmed Tinubu meets Finance Minister-designate Taiwo Oyedele to discuss Nigeria’s fiscal reform agenda

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a closed-door meeting with the Minister of State for Finance-designate, Taiwo Oyedele.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu nominated Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

President Tinubu and Oyedele met on Monday, March 9, 2026, at the State House in Abuja.

Oyedele’s visit marked his first official audience with President Tinubu since his appointment as Minister of State for Finance.

As reported by The Nation, sources said the meeting provided an opportunity for both men to exchange views on Nigeria’s ongoing fiscal reform agenda.

The meeting was also discus government’s strategy to strengthen public finance management.

Oyedele’s previously served as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform, which produced the new consolidated tax laws of Nigeria.

In his new role, Oyedele is expected to work with the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Finance to advance policies designed to enhance revenue generation.

He is also expected to promote fiscal discipline and improve the efficiency of the nation’s public finance system.

Oyedele's appointment comes as the Tinubu administration continues to pursue reforms aimed at stabilising the economy.

Tinubu's reform was expected to boost government revenue and creating a more sustainable fiscal structure for national development.

Taiwo Oyedele: 12 states adopt tax harmonisation law

Recall that Oyedele said at least 12 Nigerian states have enacted the tax harmonisation law, and another 13 states' houses of assembly are reviewing it.

Another 13 states have already submitted the proposed legislation to their respective houses of assembly.

The law, which seeks to eliminate nuisance taxes, is part of President Bola Tinubu’s broader tax reform programme to modernise Nigeria’s fiscal framework. Tinubu signed four tax reform bills into law on June 26, 2025, as part of efforts to restructure the country’s tax administration.

