An OAU student went viral after sharing how he secured an ‘A’ grade despite scoring only 6 out of 30 in CA

The undergraduate revealed he scored 65 out of 70 in the final exam, raising his total to 71

Social media users praised his impressive academic comeback, with many reacting to the surprising turnaround in his result

A student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has gone viral on social media after sharing how he secured an ‘A’ grade in a course despite scoring a low mark in the CA test.

The student, identified on X as @drealbigvirg, posted a screenshot of his result on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, showing how he turned around his academic performance.

An OAU student with a 6/30 in the CA test earns an 'A' in the course. Photo credit: @drealbigvirg/X

Source: Twitter

OAU student shares surprising result breakdown

In the post, the undergraduate revealed that he scored just 6 out of 30 in the CA part of the course but delivered an impressive performance in the final examination.

According to the result slip he shared from his university's portal, he scored 65 out of 70 in the exam. This brought his total to 71, which qualified him for an ‘A’ grade in the four-unit course.

An OAU student shares how he secured an ‘A’ grade despite scoring only 6/30 in CA. Photo credit: @drealbigvirg/X

Source: Twitter

Sharing the result, he wrote:

“6/30 in CA 65/70 in Exam 71 A 🤝”

The student also quoted an earlier post he had made asking a question about academic recovery.

“Have you ever done a successful academic comeback before?” he had asked in the previous post."

In many Nigerian universities, Continuous Assessment contributes 30 marks, while the final examination accounts for 70 marks, making the CA test a boost to their total score; however, the reverse was the case with @drealbigvirg, whose exam result boosted his score to bag an 'A.'

See his X post below:

OAU student's result sparks reactions online

Many social media users praised the student for turning a poor CA score into an excellent final grade through strong exam performance. Some of the comments are below.

@AEthyrsol said:

"The comeback crazy o. Well done man!"

@kinkie_male commented:

"Biggest comeback I've ever seen, bro you tried."

@La_dyWEST wrote:

"Why you cover the rest nau?

Na only one course you come back?

Anyway, I am happy for you.

University (OAU) showed me too but I triumphed."

@AIYESIMI2 said:

"E first look like OAU portal. Very traumatizing space on the internet."

@m_squarebrand said:

"You don sabi way … this one pass scholar doing."

@Mide_Oyetunji01 commented:

"Madrid dey learn from where you dey!!"

@legacycfc stated:

"Big man remontada. What course?"

OAU alumnus recalls cooking soup with N3k

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Obafemi Awolowo University alumnus shared his past student experience, recalling how low school fees and living costs were.

He said his total school fees were about N12,000, while he earned N20,000 monthly as a keyboardist.

The alumnus compared the past with Nigeria’s current economy, criticising rising costs and sparking reactions from social media users.

He added that during the same period, preparing a pot of soup could cost as little as N3,000. He described the time as one with a better standard of living.

Source: Legit.ng