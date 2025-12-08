President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the coup attempt that happened in neighbouring Republic of Benin on Sunday, December 7

Tinubu said the Republic of Benin, through its ministry of foreign affairs, in a note verbale, requested immediate Nigerian air support

President Tinubu saluted the Nigerian armed forces for 'standing firm as a protector and defender of democracy'

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has commended what he called "the gallantry of Nigeria's military" for "responding swiftly" to the request by the government of Benin Republic to save its 35-year-old democracy from coup plotters who struck at dawn on Sunday, December 8.

As reported by AFP, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) struck targets in neighbouring Republic of Benin, in apparent coordination with Beninese authorities working to contain a coup attempt.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president (information and strategy), "acting on two separate requests from the Government of Benin, President Tinubu first ordered Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to enter the country and take over the airspace to help dislodge the coup plotters from the National TV and a military camp where they had regrouped."

The Nigerian presidency said the Republic of Benin, through its ministry of foreign Affairs, requested immediate Nigerian air support "in view of the urgency and seriousness of the situation and to safeguard the constitutional order, protect national institutions and ensure the security of the population."

Nigeria said:

"In the second request, the authorities in Benin requested the deployment of Nigerian Air Force assets within Beninoise airspace for surveillance and rapid intervention operations under Benin-led coordination.

"The Benin government also requested Nigerian ground forces, strictly for missions approved by the Beninese Command authority in support of the protection of constitutional institutions and the containment of armed groups."

Legit.ng reports that the presidency’s disclosure counters viral online claims that Nigeria carried out airstrikes in Benin 'because French president Emmanuel Macron wanted it'.

Benin: Tinubu hails Nigerian troops

In his remarks after the restoration of the democratic and constitutional order, President Tinubu saluted the Nigerian armed forces.

He said:

“Our armed forces acted within the ambit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance. They have helped stabilise a neighbouring country and have made us proud of their commitment to sustaining our democratic values and ideals since 1999. Nigeria stands firmly with the government and people of the Republic of Benin."

Benin’s president condemns coup bid

Meanwhile, Benin President Patrice Talon on Sunday, December 7, condemned an attempted coup that was foiled by the country’s army in his first public comments since sporadic gunfire was heard in parts of the administrative capital, Cotonou.

Talon stated that the West African nation's government and armed forces had thwarted a coup attempt by a group of soldiers and vowed to punish them.

The 67-year-old said on state broadcaster Benin TV:

"I would like to assure you that the situation is completely under control and therefore invite you to calmly go about your activities starting this very evening."

Legit.ng reports that Talon is due to hand over power in April 2026 after 10 years in office.

Coup: Benin arrests 14 people

14 people have been arrested in connection with the failed coup attempt in Benin on Sunday, December 7, the West African nation's government spokesperson told Reuters.

AFP had earlier reported that those arrested are military officers.

Amid the arrests, Benin’s attempted coup leader, Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, released a video urging citizens to back the attempted overthrow of President Talon’s government and warning France against intervening in the country’s internal affairs.

In the video, recorded from an undisclosed location, Tigri said the operation to remove President Talon aims to “free the people from dictatorship” and restore liberties he claims have been suppressed.

He said:

“We call on the French not to interfere at all in the internal affairs of our beloved country, the Republic of Benin."

