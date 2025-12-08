Former vice president Atiku Abubakar condemned the attempted coup in Benin Republic, calling it a dangerous attack on democracy in West Africa

The coup attempt occurred in Cotonou when mutinous soldiers tried to seize key government institutions ahead of Benin’s April 2026 presidential election

Atiku warned that coups around election periods suggest political actors may be using the military to derail democratic processes

Legit.ng journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf has over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has condemned the attempted coup in the Benin Republic, describing it as a reckless assault on democratic order.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Thursday, December 8, Atiku said the attempt is a dangerous pattern emerging across West Africa.

In the early hours of Wednesday, media reported that a group of soldiers attempted to seize control of key government installations in Cotonou. There were heavy gunfire near strategic security locations as mutinous officers tried to take over the presidency.

However, authorities swiftly deployed loyal security forces who repelled the attempt, restoring order within hours. The Beninese government later confirmed arrests of several officers linked to the plot, stating that investigations were ongoing.

Atiku warns of growing pattern of coups around election periods

Reacting to the development, Atiku expressed concern that recent coups and coup attempts across the region seem to coincide with election cycles.

He cited the recent upheaval in Guinea-Bissau, where a military takeover was reportedly attempted on the eve of an expected announcement of election results.

According to Atiku, such timing raises suspicion that some political operators may be using the military to cancel democratic processes, adding that this trend poses a serious threat to the health of democracy in West Africa.

He said:

“It is concerning that these coups are happening around election times in the affected countries. The Benin presidential election is scheduled for April 2026 while the purported military take over in Guinea-Bissau happened on the eve of the expected announcement of the results of that country's poll.”

He stressed that the resurgence of military interference must not be allowed to take root again in the sub-region.

“Soldiers have no business anywhere outside their barracks, and every decisive measure must be taken to crush any emerging appetite for subverting democracy,” Atiku said.

The former vice president called on ECOWAS and other regional stakeholders to intensify efforts to safeguard

The incident comes just months before Benin’s presidential election scheduled for April 2026, raising fears about rising political tension and external interference.

