Soldiers in the West African nation of Benin have declared on national TV that they have ousted President Patrice Talon and seized power

The soldiers announced a suspension of the constitution, the closure of all land borders, as well as the country's airspace

The rebelling soldiers justified their actions by condemning President Talon’s management of the French-speaking country

Porto-Novo, Benin Republic - A group of soldiers appeared on Benin’s state television early Sunday, December 7, spurring fears of a coup.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the group announced the dissolution of the government and declared that President Patrice Talon had been “removed from office".

Benin soldiers seize state TV, claim coup, try to oust President Patrice Talon. Photo credit: EVARISTO SA

Source: Getty Images

Benin troops announce takeover

BBC also noted the development.

The group, which called itself the Military Committee for Refoundation, announced the removal of the president and all state institutions.

According to France24, the unrest began in the early hours on Sunday, December 7, with an armed attack on President Talon’s residence in Porto-Novo. The assault was reportedly led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, who, along with troops loyal to him, later seized control of the national broadcaster.

Footage aired on state TV showed uniformed soldiers reading out a statement claiming they were taking charge “to restore order".

Talon's whereabouts were unknown, and the French Embassy said on X (formerly Twitter) that "gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo" near the president's official residence. It urged French citizens to remain indoors for security.

Benin, officially the Republic of Benin and formerly the Kingdom of Dahomey, is a West African nation bordered by Togo to the west, Nigeria to the east, Burkina Faso to the northwest, and Niger to the northeast.

The trending video of the coup attempt can be seen below:

Attempted coup in Benin Republic as military targets President Patrice Talon. Photo credit: @AfricaFactsZone

Source: Twitter

Benin: From coups to democracy

Legit.ng reports that Benin Republic has a history of coups, especially in the decades after independence from France in 1960. Between 1963 and 1972, there were at least six coups, often with short-lived governments.

Late Major Mathieu Kérékou led a military coup on October 26, 1972, in the Republic of Dahomey (now Benin), overthrowing a rotational Presidential Council and establishing a new military regime that ushered in Marxist-Leninist policies and renamed the country the People's Republic of Benin in 1975.

Since the transition to a democratic system in 1991, Benin has been relatively stable, and there have been no successful coups.

