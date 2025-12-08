Nigerian pastor, Prophet Abel Boma, has predicted that 2026 will be "a dramatic year" as "men will begin to lose relevance"

The outspoken cleric unveiled his 2026 prophecy via a social media post sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, December 8, 2025

It is a common tradition, especially among many churches in Africa, for pastors to release prophecies and declarations for the new year

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - As people look forward to the New Year, Prophet Abel Boma has said "many popular men will start losing influence" in 2026.

Legit.ng reports that Prophet Boma stated that in the upcoming year, a lot of prosperous and wealthy men "will go down".

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"The Lord is speaking about next year being a dramatic year. What do I mean? Men will begin to lose relevance. Many popular men will start losing influence, facing challenges they thought they could overcome, and encountering court cases from left to right.

"We need to pray, for in 2026 many prosperous and wealthy men will go down, while new men of God will rise—not men of God as in pastor, we serving are also men and women of God. The Lord is saying: A lot of men will fall in 2026 for a new system change. Those who have been in the system for years or decades have not been a help to the youth. So in 2026, many men will go down, and young men will be lifted up."

Bishop Eze unveils 2026 prophecy

Meanwhile, Okwudili Eze, the presiding Bishop of Zion Heritage and Miracle Ministries Inc., Abuja, on Thursday, December 4, predicted that teachers of God's words 'shall be unveiled greatly in 2026 and going forward'.

According to Bishop Eze, 'these New Testament prophets would restore the lost honour and dignity in the prophetic ministry.'

In a message titled 'Prophecy Alert for 2026 and Onwards', and shared on his official Facebook page, the cleric said these pious clergymen "are already here".

Pastor Adeoti prophesies 2026 change

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Peter Adeoti of the Prayer Church of All Nations (PCOAN) asked all Christians to “watch and pray.”

During the final day of his church’s 15-day prayer and fasting programme, ‘Operation Enough is Enough’, the Canada-based cleric released an “urgent prophecy” concerning Africa.

According to him, 2026 will be a pivotal year for the African continent. He added that in the middle phase of the year, a “wind of change” will sweep across Africa.

