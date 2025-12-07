Insecurity: New Twist as Powerful Tinubu's Minister Told to Immediately Resign, "Divided Loyalty"
- A viral past video captured current minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, when he was the governor of Zamfara, seemingly defending some bandits who were terrorising his state
- The comment was said to have been made at the State House, Abuja, after meeting the then-president, now-late Muhammadu Buhari
- Now, political stakeholders like Josef Onoh are calling for Matawalle's resignation over the old video because no bandit sympathiser is fit for the defence ministry
FCT, Abuja - Denge Josef Onoh, President Bola Tinubu’s former spokesman in the southeast geopolitical zone, has asked Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence and former governor of Zamfara, to resign.
Legit.ng reports that despite ongoing government efforts, Nigeria continues to face significant and multifaceted security challenges. These include terrorism by insurgents, widespread banditry and kidnapping, and clashes between herders and farmers, all affecting daily life, business, and national stability.
Matawalle’s role under scrutiny
As recently reported by the Guardian, Onoh joined calls for Matawalle to step down, allowing President Tinubu to restructure the country’s security architecture with more competent leadership.
Vanguard quoted Onoh as saying:
"Muhammed Matawalle has served Nigeria in various capacities and may have contributions yet to offer in other areas of public life. However, the ministry of defence, in the middle of a shooting war against terrorism, is not the appropriate place for him at this time, not after a video in which he unambiguously defended the same criminals our armed forces are mandated to eliminate.
“Accordingly, I respectfully call on Dr. Matawalle to do the honourable thing: tender his resignation as Minister of State for Defence with immediate effect to avoid any perception of divided loyalty in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism."
Onoh added:
“Should he be unable or unwilling to take this step, I urge His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR—as Commander-in-Chief who has demonstrated zero tolerance for compromise in the war against terror—to relieve Dr. Matawalle of his appointment without further delay."
Alleged Christian persecution: Presidency shares how Trump’s outburst 'increased attacks in Nigeria'
Nigeria faces surge in violence
Legit.ng reports that what used to be episodic attacks have evolved into a sustained campaign of abductions, village raids and highway banditry that expose deep cracks in the country’s ability to protect its people.
Across many states, residents speak of fear as a constant companion. Travellers avoid certain routes, farmers abandon farmlands, and families adjust their routines around the unpredictability of violence. Security agencies, though making efforts, continue to appear overstretched and often reactive. Attackers strike quickly, vanish into unmapped forests, and resurface in another location days later. Communities are left grieving while government assurances rarely transform into long-term relief.
Badaru resigns as defence minister
Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohammed Badaru, minister of defence, resigned his appointment, with immediate effect.
Badaru announced his resignation in a letter sent to President Tinubu, citing health reasons.
Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said in a statement that Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked the former minister for his services to the nation.
