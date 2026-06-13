A UK-based psychiatrist and medical weight loss doctor has recounted how he was underpaid while practising in Nigeria years ago

The medical doctor who relocated to the UK in 2020 revealed that he was still living in his parents' house after seven years as a doctor because he was paid a meagre salary

Within 12 months of working in the UK, the doctor stated that he earned more than his seven previous years in Nigeria combined

Dr Toluwani Binutu, a medical doctor practising in the UK, has gone down memory lane on his unpleasant seven years working as a medic in Nigeria.

Dr Toluwani, now a psychiatrist and medical weight loss doctor in the UK, left Nigeria for Britain in 2020.

A UK-based doctor reflects on his unpleasant years working in Nigeria. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Toluwani Binutu

Source: UGC

UK-based doctor recounts his earnings in Nigeria

Dr Toluwani, in a LinkedIn post on June 13, shared a throwback picture believed to be when he was in Nigeria, side by side with a picture believed to be his present look.

Reflecting on his practice in Nigeria, Dr Toluwani stated that he was living in his parents' house after seven years as a doctor, not because he was irresponsible but because he was underpaid.

He revealed that his first job after his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program was N80k per month, and it later rose to N130k, which could barely cover basic living costs. In his words:

"After 7 Years As A Doctor, I Was Still Living In My Parents’ House. Not because I was irresponsible. Because I was underpaid. My first job after NYSC paid ₦80,000 per month. It was later increased to ₦120,000. Eventually, it rose to ₦130,000.

"But even then, it was not sustainable. When I explained that the salary could barely cover basic living costs and that I was considering other opportunities, I was told:

“Why does a young man like you need more than that? You’re lucky to even have this job.” Out of that salary, ₦40,000 to ₦50,000 went into transportation..."

Earning in Nigeria versus in UK

In sharp contrast, Dr Toluwani wrote that what he earned in 12 months of working in the UK eclipsed his entire earnings in the seven years he practised in Nigeria.

"...Within 12 months of working in the UK, I had earned more than my entire previous seven years combined. I share this carefully. Not to criticise. Not to glorify leaving. But to highlight a principle. Resilience is powerful. But resilience should not replace reform. Some struggle builds strength. Some struggle simply reveals misalignment. Hard work matters. But leverage multiplies hard work. You cannot outwork a ceiling."

A UK-based doctor reveals he earned N130k monthly in Nigeria. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Toluwani Binutu

Source: UGC

UK-based doctor's story stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UK-based doctor's story below:

Omolara Bello said:

"This is a very important perspective Toluwani Binutu. Sometimes effort isn’t the issue, the system itself determines the outcome."

Dayo Akinduntire said:

"Profound.

"A system that generously rewards hardwork is key to upward career growth and acceleration.

"Thank Toluwani Binutu for sharing."

Folorunsho Ganiyat Omolola said:

"It breaks my heart that the system failed the health care system. Three of my friends now practice in the UK."

Inimfon Frank said:

"Your story is to encourage every young adult striving to make a living to never stop working hard."

Afolasade Onabajo said:

"This shows that sometimes effort is not the issue, but where and how that effort is used. I am happy this turned out well for you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a doctor who earned N1 million monthly in Nigeria had explained why he relocated to Germany.

UK-based doctor recounts salary in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a doctor who relocated to the UK had mentioned how much she earned in Nigeria.

Taking to her TikTok page, the medical doctor, identified as @lifewithmoneeka, shared what she had to go through as a doctor in Nigeria. She said that when she was practising in Nigeria, she was always tired and unhappy during her two years as a doctor, earning an annual salary of £1,200 (approximately N2.2 million).

She expressed her dissatisfaction with how the medical profession is undervalued in the country. This, she said, encouraged her decision, right from her 100 level in medical school, to flee and practise in the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng