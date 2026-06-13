Daddy Freeze has reacted to the backlash he received for wearing black to the Service of Songs for the late actor, Alexx Ekubo

The actor's final journey began in Lagos with a Service of Songs, which was attended by the media personality and his wife

However, fans were not convinced by his explanation for his appearance at the event and continued to criticise him

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the backlash he faced for wearing black to the Service of Songs of late actor Alexx Ekubo.

A few weeks after the actor's demise, his family, friends, and colleagues gathered for a star-studded Service of Songs held at the Monarch Event Centre in Lagos.

Reactions trail Daddy Freeze's apology for wearing black to Alexx Ekubo's Service of Song. Photo credit@daddyfreeze/@alexekubo

Source: Instagram

Although the dress code for the event was white, Daddy Freeze and his wife attended wearing black outfits, which drew criticism from many attendees and social media users.

Reacting to the backlash, the former broadcaster apologised, explaining that it was not intentional.

According to him, he received an invitation card with a code that he scanned before attending the event in Lagos. He claimed he was unaware of the dress code because he did not notice the information displayed on the invitation.

Daddy Freeze slams critics

Speaking further, Daddy Freeze said the dress code was placed in a corner of the invitation and that he did not see any reason for celebration at the event.

Fans drag Daddy Freeze over apology video for wearing black to Alexx Ekoubo's Service of Songs. Photo credit@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

He added that, in his view, it was not a "call to glory" and that Alexx Ekubo did not die "empty" as some people suggested during the service.

According to him, the late actor was only 40 years old and was younger than his mother's youngest child, who is 41.

Daddy Freeze also noted that where he comes from, black is traditionally worn to funerals.

In his words:

"I don't believe he died empty. I don't see why they are rejoicing. It wasn't a passing on to glory. My mum's youngest child is a year older than Alexx."

Here is the video below:

What fans said about Daddy Freeze's video

Here are comments below:

@celestine.okechukwu.9279 reacted:

"Burials or Deaths in Nigeria are always a celebration.... We need to rethink our philosophy about burials and the useless, wasteful culture."

@itz_jenky commented:

"Na lie. Your partner did not see the dress code too?"

@lewis_oll said:

"To be honest, I was also shocked to see them in White."

@twinkles_ib shared:

"oga you claim you love Alex. Will he be happy seeing you set the camera to analyse how his service of songs was conducted?"

@queen_snnowhenry wrote:

"He's not from your place, apologize and keep quiet. This content is exactly what you intend to benefit from your action, cos I don't see the need for all this talk. You have no right to question what his family wants for their son's burial."

Yvonne Jegede dragged out an outfit

Legit.ng had reported that a video showing how actress Yvonne Jegede attended the Service of Songs of the late actor Alexx Ekubo at the Monarch Event Centre had surfaced online.

Fans and family members of the actor were thrown into mourning following his passing as they gathered for his Service of Songs.

Though she wore a white dress, many reacted to her appearance at the event, with some advising her on how to dress appropriately for such occasions.

Source: Legit.ng