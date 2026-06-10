34 Katsina assembly aspirants defected to PDP from African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of 2027 elections

Defectors cite injustice, poor leadership, and lack of opportunities as reasons for leaving the ADC

Hon. Ahmad Yusuf Jaguma claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the solution for their political future in Katsina

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - No fewer than 34 Katsina State House of Assembly aspirants from 18 local government areas have dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The assembly aspirants defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing their new political tent as a formidable party.

They cited injustice, poor leadership, and lack of opportunities as their reasons for defecting to the PDP.

As reported by ThisDay, the defectors, alongside some of their supporters, were formally received into the PDP.

Hon. Ahmad Yusuf Jaguma said they decided to leave the ADC over injustice and poor leadership in the party.

Jaguma stated this while speaking on behalf of the defectors at a reception held on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, evening in Katsina.

“We thought deeply and discovered that the PDP is the solution. We have abandoned a disorganized journey and returned to our original home.”

According to Jaguma, many initially joined the ADC with the hope that Katsina PDP political leader, Senator Yakubu Lado, would also defect to the party.

Jaguma, however, said they decided to retrace their steps and return to the PDP after Lado failed to join the ADC.

Senator Lado assured the new members of equal treatment and reiterated that the PDP’s doors remain open to everyone.

The 2027 PDP governorship candidate expressed confidence that more politicians would soon join the PDP.

He revealed that the PDP was already in discussions with several prominent political figures across the north-west state.

Former Adamawa governorship candidate dumps ADC

Recall that Senator Aishatu Binani joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) after leaving the ADC.

Binani cited NDC’s commitment to structured governance as a key reason for her decision to move to the party ahead of the 2027 election.

According to the former gubernatorial candidate, her political base played a significant role in facilitating the transition to the NDC.

Read more stories on ADC defections:

2027 elections: Babachir Lawal dumps ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Babachir Lawal exited the ADC, condemning presidential primaries as 'massively rigged' in favour of Atiku Abubakar.

Lawal accused the former vice president and his allies of vote-rigging and manipulation ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

The opposition figure predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's political structure would outperform Atiku's in future electoral battles.

Source: Legit.ng