Minister Bello Matawalle faces renewed criticism over past allegations amid ongoing insecurity in Nigeria

However, the defence minister's former commissioner, Ibrahim Dosara, defends him, saying that the accusations against his former boss are politically motivated

Among other points, Dosara said critics misunderstand civilian oversight in defence, adding that global practices endorse such approaches for national security

FCT, Abuja - The minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, is facing renewed public criticism following a newspaper column that revisited long-standing allegations from his tenure as governor of Zamfara state.

However, in a statement on Sunday, December 7, Matawalle's former commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, defended his ex-principal, stating that the accusations are politically motivated.

Dosara added that the allegations risk undermining national security efforts.

What are the allegations against Matawalle?

The latest claims against Matawalle reportedly resurfaced after commentator Farooq Kperogi published a column reiterating allegations that have circulated since 2019. Reacting to Kperogi, Dosara said the accusations have been repeatedly investigated without producing any indictment or official finding.

He said individuals who have made the claims over the years, including former aides and political rivals, have not pursued formal complaints through law-enforcement agencies, anti-corruption bodies or the courts.

What are the controversies in Matawalle's record?

Critics have questioned Matawalle’s approach to security during his governorship, particularly his use of dialogue with armed groups. Nevertheless, Dosara said the portrayal of that period has been distorted, adding that the administration expanded security deployments, strengthened intelligence coordination and reopened critical roads that had been inaccessible.

Dialogues with armed groups, he said, were at the time supported by federal officials and security experts across the northern region. The strategy was abandoned when intelligence agencies assessed that it was no longer effective.

His words:

"Most importantly, the so-called “dialogues” now twisted out of context were, at the time, a nationally endorsed strategy recommended by security experts, northern elders, and federal authorities. Nearly every state in the Northwest and North-Central experimented with similar models.

"Those who now weaponise history forget that policy evolves. Peace initiatives ceased the moment intelligence agencies deemed them counterproductive. That is what responsible leadership looks like—not the simplistic caricature painted by detractors."

Matawalle: What does Dosara say about viral video?

A 2021 video in which Matawalle discussed the socio-economic drivers of rural banditry has also recirculated online. Commenting on it, Dosara said the clip has been taken out of context and does not amount to sympathy for criminals. He added that security officials and researchers have made similar assessments.

"Understanding the complexities of conflict is not endorsement of crime," the former commissioner said.

"Governors, military officers, researchers and community leaders have all made similar contextual analyses. Reducing nuanced security commentary to a scandal is not only unfair, it is irresponsible."

Reacting to the columnist's comment on MeanwhileMatawalle’s political relevance, Dosara said the minister served three terms in the House of Representatives and became governor in 2019 through a court-ordered process after party irregularities, arguing that his electoral history reflects political support.

Matawalle: Dosara defends civilian oversight in Defence

Dosara also added that the criticism of Matawalle’s appointment as a civilian minister in the defence sector reflects a misunderstanding of global practice.

According to him, countries with advanced militaries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, vest strategic oversight of defence in civilian officials, while operational command remains with military leadership.

Why Tinubu retains Matawalle as defence minister

Dosara said President Bola Tinubu’s decision to retain Matawalle is informed by intelligence briefings and internal assessments unavailable to the public. He said it was inconsistent to praise reforms in the defence sector while questioning the president’s judgment on personnel.

The former commissioner cautioned that politically charged commentary could undermine operational morale and public trust at a time when Nigeria is confronting insurgency, terrorism and organised crime.

“Matawalle remains part of the national security architecture because of his contributions,” he said, adding that debates on defence should rely on verified information rather than long-recycled claims.

Ex-Commissioner Rejects Renewed Allegations against Matawalle, "Politically Motivated"

Source: Twitter

Coalition defends Matawalle over old video

Meanwhile, a citizens' advocacy group, the Coalition for Truth and National Interest, has asked Nigerians to disregard renewed criticism targeted at the minister of state for defence, Matawalle, following the circulation of an old video.

The group stated that Citizens, the clip was being pushed to create unnecessary controversy and urged the public to judge the minister based circulated his current record in government.

Comrade Olatokunbo Olawoyin, who leads the coalition, said in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 3, in Lagos that those reviving the footage were driven by partisan motives.

