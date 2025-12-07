Tinubu Asked to Sack Matawalle, 2 Names Suggested as Replacement Amid Insecurity in Nigeria
- Political commentator, Hamma-Ahmed Hayatu, has joined the call in some quarters for President Bola Tinubu to ease out Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence
- The expert spoke following the 'voluntary resignation' of Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, the former minister of defence
- Hayatu stressed that national security remained one of the most sensitive sectors of governance and should be handled by individuals with a deep understanding of the intricate terrain
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Hamma-Ahmed Hayatu, a public analyst, has called for the immediate sack of Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence.
Legit.ng reports that Hayatu urged the president to sack the former governor of Zamfara state and also rejig the leadership of the police ministry.
Recall Mohammed Badaru, a former governor of Jigawa state, resigned as defence minister and was replaced by former chief of defence staff, General Christopher Musa.
There is growing pressure on President Bola Tinubu to remove Matawalle as minister of state for defence following Badaru’s resignation, with Hayatu joining the call.
Analyst calls for defence, police shake-up
Meanwhile, describing Ibrahim Gaidam, the minister of police affairs, as "docile", Hayatu advised President Tinubu to look for someone with uniform experience.
He wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle recently:
"Tinubu should immediately sack Bello Matawalle too and appoint competent hands like CG Musa, Iraboh or Buratai. Also, in the police ministry, they should look for someone with uniform experience to replace that docile Geidam that many do not know is a minister."
Hayatu’s proposed replacements for Matawalle:
- Lucky Irabor, ex-chief of defence staff (CDS).
- Tukur Yusufu Buratai, former chief of army staff (COAS).
Snapshot of Lucky Irabor
Irabor is a former chief of defence staff appointed by former president, now-late Muhammadu Buhari, in January 2021.
In October 2022, a national honour of commander of the federal republic (CFR) was conferred on him by Buhari.
Who is Tukur Buratai?
Buratai is a retired Nigerian army lieutenant general, former chief of army staff appointed by ex-Nigerian leader Buhari in July 2015, and Nigeria's ambassador to the Republic of Benin.
The 65-year-old was commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 1983 and has had multiple command, administrative, and instructional appointments.
His father, Yusufu Buratai, was a non-commissioned officer in the Royal West African Frontier Force and a World War II veteran who fought in Burma.
Onoh chides Matawalle
Legit.ng earlier reported that Denge Josef Onoh, President Tinubu’s former spokesman in the southeast geopolitical zone, asked Matawalle to resign from his present role.
Onoh stated that Matawalle should step down to allow Tinubu to restructure the country’s security architecture with more competent leadership.
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.