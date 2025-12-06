Details have emerged on the sudden resignation of former Defence minister Badaru Abubakar

President Tinubu swore in former Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa as the new Defence Minister

Rising insecurity and political pressure intensified scrutiny on Badaru’s leadership before his exit

FCT, Abuja - Details have emerged on the circumstances surrounding the resignation of former Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar.

Findings indicated that a long-running rift with the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, played a major role in his exit.

Badaru resigned on Monday, December 1, after two years in office, with the Presidency initially attributing the decision to health concerns.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had said the former minister stepped down due to “poor health”.

President Bola Tinubu subsequently swore in a former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (retd.), as the new Minister of Defence.

However, investigations revealed that Badaru’s resignation followed months of strained relations between him and Matawalle, a development that was allegedly kept away from public view.

Military sources: Silent rivalry within the defence ministry

According to Punch, two senior military sources disclosed that although both ministers maintained a cordial public appearance, their working relationship had been strained for most of Badaru’s tenure.

“Matawalle and Badaru had a frosty relationship for most of the period he was minister, although they appeared cool with each other in public. But it is a known fact here that they had issues with each other,” one official said.

The source added that the tension affected coordination within the ministry, including media management and operational harmony.

“Pairing the two together as ministers is something that ought not to have happened in the first place,” the official added.

Another source said Matawalle’s growing influence within the political structure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) further weakened Badaru’s standing.

“Matawalle has strong political backing within the APC, especially in the North West. He is seen as an asset for 2027. But Badaru was weak politically. The presidency did not really reckon with him in the power calculation,” the source also told Punch.

Security crisis worsened pressure on Badaru

Badaru, a former Jigawa state governor, was appointed on 21 August 2023, with expectations that he would use his administrative experience to tackle escalating insecurity in the North West.

However, renewed bandit attacks, mass school abductions and rising public criticism placed his leadership under intense scrutiny. The pressure intensified after President Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency.

The situation also attracted international attention, with the United States redesignating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged mass killings of Christians.

Amid mounting outrage and internal friction within the ministry, Badaru tendered his resignation on 1 December 2025.

Calls for Matawalle’s resignation grow louder

Following Badaru’s exit, civil groups, activists and political commentators renewed calls for Matawalle’s removal as Minister of State for Defence.

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal had earlier urged Matawalle to resign over alleged links to bandit groups, allegations the minister has consistently denied.

In November 2025, the Good Governance and Accountability Monitoring Group also asked President Tinubu to sack Matawalle over what it described as “poor performance” amid persistent insecurity.

Despite the pressure, sources in the Presidency said Matawalle may retain his position as part of a broader security strategy.

“They see him as part of a coordinated response to banditry. His recent deployment to Kebbi after the students’ abduction showed that,” a presidency official said.

Matawalle was, however, absent when General Musa formally assumed duty at the Ministry of Defence on Friday, with no official explanation offered as at press time.

Musa unveils sweeping security reforms

Addressing senior officials during his first briefing, General Musa said his immediate priority would be a comprehensive review of theatre commands and inter-service operational structures.

“We must strengthen jointness, close gaps and align policy with operations in the field,” Musa said.

He stressed that personnel welfare would be treated as a strategic priority, Vanguard reported.

“Welfare is not administrative; it is strategic. Morale is a force multiplier. Allowances must be paid on time, kits issued promptly, and proper accommodation and medical care guaranteed,” he said.

Musa: ‘Nigeria can no longer afford disjointed operations’

Musa warned that the country could no longer tolerate fragmented security operations, stressing that collaboration among the armed forces and other agencies was critical to success.

“No single service can win this fight alone. We must operate as one Nigeria,” he declared.

He also promised zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline and inefficiency.

“I expect professionalism, integrity and urgency. We do not have time to waste. Anyone who risks his or her life for Nigeria deserves the highest respect,” he said.

The new minister pledged to deploy technology, intelligence and data-driven planning while strengthening international and domestic security partnerships.

Gen. Musa becomes Nigeria's Defence Minister

