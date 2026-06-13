Breaking: Grief as APC Elders Forum Chairman Suddenly Dies
The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Forum and former commissioner for works in Ondo State, Chief Erastus Akeju, has been declared dead.
Akeju was said to have died at the age of 88 following a brief illness. His death was announced by the facilitator of the Ondo State APC Elders Forum, Chief Demola Ijabiyi, in a statement on Saturday, June 13.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng