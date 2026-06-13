The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Forum and former commissioner for works in Ondo State, Chief Erastus Akeju, has been declared dead.

Akeju was said to have died at the age of 88 following a brief illness. His death was announced by the facilitator of the Ondo State APC Elders Forum, Chief Demola Ijabiyi, in a statement on Saturday, June 13.

APC elder in Ondo State, Chief Erastus Akeju, is dead Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng