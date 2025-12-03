President Bola Tinubu has met with the service chiefs behind closed doors at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday, December 2

General Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Defence Staff, gave updates about the closed-door session while addressing journalists at the end of the meeting

This came the day after the president announced the nomination of the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd), as the new Minister of Defence

President Bola Tinubu held a closed-door meeting with the country's service chiefs on Tuesday, December 2. This was part of his efforts to address the security challenges growing in different parts of the country.

General Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Defence Staff, who addressed journalists after the meeting, disclosed that President Tinubu issued fresh directives and made demands for improved results in the fight against insecurity in the country.

President Bola Tinubu meets the service chiefs over insecurity Photo Credit: @officialABAT

When service chiefs meet Tinubu

Daily Trust reported that the service chiefs had arrived at the presidential villa at about 5 p.m. and their meeting with the president lasted for about two hours.

Other service chiefs present at the meeting included the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Oluwatosin Ajayi; the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt. General Akomaye Undiandeye; and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

This development happened a day after the president announced the nomination of the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd), as the new Minister of Defence. Musa's nomination followed the resignation of Abubakar Badaru from the same position.

President Tinubu had earlier announced the nomination of Musa as a minister-designate, just a day after he held a meeting with him at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, December 1.

General Musa visits the presidential villa

General Musa reportedly arrived at the State House around 7 pm and was led to the office of the president immediately. The reason for the meeting was yet to be disclosed as of the time of writing this report.

One month after the sacking of Musa as the CDS, Nigeria has experienced a series of banditry attacks, women and children were kidnapped, and some innocent people were gunned down.

In Niger state, 300 pupils and 15 teachers were kidnapped at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara local government area. Students were kidnapped in Kebbi, and church worshippers were abducted in Kwara state.

The development has led to widespread outrage in the country, and the president, in addressing the matter, declared a state of emergency on security in the country. He also ordered massive recruitment in the police and military, while calling on the national assembly to amend the constitution to allow states to have their own police.

President Bola Tinubu hosts service chiefs at the presidential villa Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Sani reacts as Tinubu appoints General Musa

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's nomination of the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has been commended by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna.

The Kaduna governor made the commendation in a long epistle on Tuesday, December 2, stirring reactions from some Nigerians.

Tinubu's nomination of General Musa came just one month after he sacked him as the Chief of Defence Staff in a major security overhaul.

