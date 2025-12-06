Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, has reacted to report that he is a terrorism sponsor

64-year-old Emefiele was reacting to media reports naming him among alleged financiers of terrorism in the country

Emefiele issued an official statement on Saturday, December 6, 2025, to address the allegation of sponsoring terrosim in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, has described the allegation of him financing terrorism as mischievous and malicious.

In a statement on Saturday, December 6, 2025, Emefiele stated that “categorically and unequivocally that this claim is entirely fabricated, baseless, and a deliberate attempt to malign my name,

Emefiele said the claim was to mislead the public, and sow confusion for motives best known only to the publishers and their sponsors.”

“Throughout my service to the nation or even in my private life, at no time have I been involved in any activity remotely connected to terrorism, terrorist financing, or any action that threatens the peace and security of our nation.

“I have also never been invited, questioned or investigated on any allegation of terrorism financing. I have also never met or had any interaction with the person who granted that interview."

Emefiele stated this while reacting to media reports naming him among alleged financiers of terrorism in Nigeria.

He urged the public to disregard the publication and the press to refrain from publishing sensational claims without evidence.

Malami reacts after being fingered as sponsor of terrorists

Recall that former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami dismissed terror financing claims as baseless and politically motivated.

Malami stated that no security agency ever investigated or invited him over terrorism financing.

He cited key anti-money laundering and terrorism prevention reforms under his tenure during late President Muhammadu buhari's administration.

