Governor Alex Otti of Abia state visited Nnamdi Kanu at a prison facility in Sokoto state, where he is serving his life imprisonment for terrorism

With the development, Otti became the first governor to visit Kanu in Sokoto state after the court sentenced him to life imprisonment

Sokoto, Sokoto state - Alex Otti, governor of Abia, on Sunday, November 30, visited Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), at the Sokoto correctional centre.

Legit.ng recalls that on November 20, Kanu was handed a life sentence by James Omotosho of the federal high court, Abuja.

Kanu was convicted of terrorism after the court found him guilty on all seven counts filed against him by the Nigerian government.

The trial judge, Omotosho, sentenced him to life imprisonment and ordered that he be prevented from having access to mobile devices and broadcast equipment except under the watch of security operatives.

The IPOB leader was moved from Abuja to Sokoto state shortly after the court sentenced him.

Kanu hails from Afara-Ukwu in Umuahia North local government area (LGA) of Abia state, south-east political zone.

During the Sokoto trip, Governor Otti was accompanied by Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu; Abia state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna (SAN); and his special adviser on media and publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

Speaking when he visited Kanu in prison, Governor Otti assured the IPOB leader that he would resolve the convicted separatist leader's issues with the Nigerian government and secure his release from prison.

The governor encouraged Kanu to remain “calm and strong," Premium Times reported.

Otti further assured the convict that “the issue” would be “resolved administratively” and he (Kanu) would “regain his freedom.”

Below are the politicians and political appointees who visited Kanu in Sokoto on Sunday, November 30:

Governor Alex Otti. Ikechukwu Uwanna, the attorney-general of Abia state. Ferdinand Ekeoma, the special adviser on media and publicity to Governor Otti.

Tinubu, Otti meet over Kanu

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, December 2, reportedly held a meeting with Otti at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting is believed to be part of ongoing efforts to secure Kanu's release.

