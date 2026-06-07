Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduces Jet A1 fuel prices, easing pressure on Nigerian airlines

Analysts predict improved operational efficiency for airlines amid rising fuel costs and operational challenges

Dangote emerges as the world's largest jet fuel exporter, bolstering Nigeria's influence in the global petroleum market

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s aviation sector has received a major boost following a fresh reduction in aviation fuel prices by Dangote Petroleum Refinery, a move expected to ease pressure on airlines and potentially reduce operational costs across the industry.

The refinery on Saturday, June 6, 2026, cut its ex-depot price for Jet A1 aviation fuel by ₦100 per litre, bringing the loading price down from ₦1,650 to ₦1,550 per litre.

Airlines to cut fares as Dangote Refinery lowers aviation fuel price. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Industry platform Petroleumprice.ng confirmed the development through sources familiar with operations at the refinery, noting that the new price has already taken immediate effect for marketers, distributors and bulk buyers.

Fresh relief for airlines

The latest adjustment comes as airlines continue to battle high operating expenses, with aviation fuel accounting for one of the largest cost components in air transport operations.

Industry stakeholders say the reduction could provide temporary relief for local carriers struggling with rising maintenance costs, foreign exchange pressures and other operational challenges.

Although there has been no official indication that ticket prices will immediately drop, analysts believe the lower fuel cost may help airlines stabilise fares and improve operational efficiency in the coming months.

Passengers could also benefit if the trend of declining fuel prices continues, especially during peak travel periods when airfares typically rise sharply.

Dangote expands global reach

The price cut follows growing evidence of strong product availability and increasing international demand for fuel produced at the Lagos-based refinery.

According to shipping and export data reviewed by Petroleumprice.ng, Dangote Refinery exported about 476,099 metric tonnes of Jet A1 fuel in May 2026 alone.

The exports were delivered through 10 cargo shipments lifted by major global commodity traders, including BP, Vitol, Trafigura, Unipec and ADNOC, supplying markets across Europe, North Africa and West Africa.

The development further strengthens the refinery’s position in the international petroleum market and reinforces Nigeria’s growing influence in global aviation fuel supply.

World’s largest jet fuel exporter

Recent industry reports also indicate that Dangote Refinery has emerged as the world’s largest exporter of jet fuel, highlighting the massive scale of its refining operations and export capability.

Energy analysts say the refinery’s ability to meet rising domestic demand while simultaneously servicing multiple international markets demonstrates both operational efficiency and significant production capacity.

The refinery is currently undergoing optimisation processes aimed at increasing crude processing capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to about 700,000 barrels daily.

More supply, greater stability

Experts believe the planned expansion could further improve the availability of refined petroleum products such as aviation fuel, diesel and petrol across Nigeria and export markets.

Air Peace and other airlines to adjust fares as Dangote Refinery cuts fuel price. Credit: Air Peace

Source: UGC

Market participants say stronger local supply may also help reduce dependence on imported refined products while improving price stability in the domestic energy market.

For the aviation sector, the latest price reduction is being viewed as a positive signal that increased local refining capacity could gradually bring more stability to fuel pricing and reduce cost pressures on operators and passengers alike.

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price again

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector is witnessing a renewed petrol price war as Dangote Refinery moves to match the latest pricing by depot operators in a bid to remain competitive.

The development comes after several fuel depots reduced their petrol prices below Dangote Refinery’s ex-depot rate, forcing Africa’s largest refinery to adjust its pricing strategy amid growing competition.

To maintain its market position, Dangote Refinery has announced a fresh ex-depot petrol price of N1,252 per litre, bringing its rate in line with some of the country’s leading depot operators.

Source: Legit.ng