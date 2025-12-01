Abia state governor Alex Otti visited IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu at the Sokoto Correctional Centre and assured him that efforts for his release had been intensified

Nnamdi Kanu thanked Governor Otti for the visit and praised his leadership and development strides in Abia State

The Sultan of Sokoto aligned with Otti on the need for dialogue and even joked about turbanning Kanu during their discussions

The Governor of Abia state, Dr Alex Otti, has paid a visit to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Sokoto Correctional Centre.

The visit came with new photographs that are now circulating publicly.

Alex Otti assures Kanu of intensified engagements

During the visit, Governor Otti urged Kanu to remain strong, saying ongoing engagements concerning his case have been “intensified” in recent months.

A post via Facebook, made by Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to Otti, on (Media and Publicity), on Sunday, November 30, said:

“I encourage you to remain calm but strong. The engagements I started over two years ago, which you are already aware of, have been intensified despite everything that has happened. This issue will be resolved administratively, and you will regain your freedom," Otti told him.

Sultan supports dialogue, Otti reveals

The Governor also expressed satisfaction that the Sultan of Sokoto shares his position on the need to de-escalate tension and pursue a peaceful resolution.

According to Otti, the Sultan joked that Kanu had become his subject and that he intended to turbane him, a remark that reportedly made the IPOB leader burst into laughter.

Kanu expresses gratitude and praises Otti’s leadership

Kanu, who appeared in high spirits throughout the visit, thanked the Governor for what he described as a consistent show of concern.

“I am not surprised you came so quickly. You did the same in the past. I am very proud of your giant strides in Abia. The feedback from home shows what you are doing, reminding us of what the late Dee Sam Mbakwe did, which has kept him permanently immortalised," he told Otti.

Kanu added that his primary interest remains “good governance and anything that could better the lot of the people,” and prayed for God’s guidance for the Governor and his administration.

High-level delegation accompanies Governor

Governor Otti was accompanied by senior officials, including the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna, SAN; his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma; and top Sokoto State government officials, among them several commissioners and advisers.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, was also present during the visit.

The visit took place earlier today, according to a statement issued by Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Governor’s media aide.

