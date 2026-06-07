Nigerian singer Charly Boy raised alarm over celebrity silence amid ongoing insecurity in the country

The veteran activist urged actors and musicians to use their platforms for social change

Not stopping there, he spoke on the release of his highly anticipated Memoir ‘999’

Veteran entertainer and activist, Charly Boy, whose real name is Charles Oputa, has urged Nigerian musicians and public figures to use their platforms to speak out on pressing societal issues.

He stressed that celebrities have a duty to reflect the realities of the communities they represent.

Charly Boy explains why speaking up matters during Nigeria’s insecurity crisis. Credit: @charlyboy

Source: Instagram

Speaking ahead of the July 2026 release of his memoir, 999, Charly Boy argued that celebrities often wield more influence than politicians and should not shy away from addressing issues affecting ordinary Nigerians.

“They can do more. They have larger platforms than politicians. It won’t hurt them to speak up or make music that reflects reality,” he said.

The activist expressed deep concern over the country’s worsening insecurity.

He warned that the situation could spiral out of control if conscious steps are not taken. “It’s going to explode in our faces,” he cautioned.

Beyond insecurity, Charly Boy highlighted the erosion of family values as another factor fueling social challenges.

He noted that economic hardship has forced many families into desperate situations, with some parents encouraging their children to pursue questionable means of survival.

He also criticised traditional parenting methods, saying they may no longer be effective in raising Gen Z and millennial children.

Despite these concerns, Charly Boy maintained optimism about Nigeria’s future. He praised young Nigerians who are creating opportunities for themselves and commended the rise of new activists and social commentators.

On his forthcoming memoir, 999, Charly Boy described it as a deeply personal account of his life and the beginning of a new chapter, Punch reports.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Charly Boy stirred drama after attending the 89th birthday celebration of former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The former Nigerian leader recently clocked 89, and his family staged a lavish ceremony in his honour.

In a video that made the rounds online, Charly Boy stormed the celebration with a golden box on his head and gracefully carried it in the presence of other guests at the event.

He went straight to where Obasanjo was seated and dropped the gold box on the table. Charly Boy told the former politician that the box contained his present. A lady at the event was also heard appreciating the music star for the gift.

In the recording, the former military leader opened the gift in the presence of the giver and checked what was inside.

He brought out a branded white towel and carefully placed it where people could see it as Area Fada called the cameraman to film it.

Charly Boy sends strong message as insecurity continues to trouble Nigerians. Photo credit@areafada

Source: Instagram

Obasanjo then hugged Charly Boy and gave him a peck on the cheek, while the Area Fada returned the gesture to the former president.

Charly Boy says nanny abused him at 12

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Charly Boy shared his take on how some men are having erectile dysfunction from age 35 to 40, and how it attacks their minds.

He also shared his tale with his nanny, who had abused him at age 12, and how it made him feel afterwards.

The veteran singer and activist also spoke about how he contracted gonorrhoea at a young age and started exploring himself with teenagers.

Source: Legit.ng