The Pentagon has raised its counterintelligence threat assessment of Israel to “critical,” citing fears of intensified espionage

U.S. intelligence officials believe Israeli agencies may have spied on American negotiators during sensitive peace talks with Iran

Israel denies the allegations, insisting its intelligence efforts are directed at enemies, not allies

The Pentagon has raised its counterintelligence threat assessment of Israel to the highest level, amid growing fears that Israeli agencies may have spied on American officials during sensitive negotiations with Iran.

Recent reports from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and other military intelligence offices reveal that Israel’s espionage activities are now considered “critical.” This marks an escalation from the previous “high” rating.

Pentagon raises espionage threat as Israel spying concerns grow during Iran peace talks. Photo credit: Marc Israel SELLEM / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to New York Times, the assessment highlights Israel’s ability to conduct both human espionage and technical surveillance, with officials warning that the threat has intensified in recent weeks.

According to one U.S. official, the DIA’s seven-page document includes a chart outlining specific incidents that raised alarm. These incidents reportedly involve attempts to monitor senior American officials, including negotiators working on peace talks with Iran.

Alleged surveillance of U.S. negotiators

American intelligence reports suggest that Israeli agencies have tried to eavesdrop on top U.S. officials such as Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s chief negotiator, Elbridge A. Colby, the Pentagon’s top policy official, and Michael P. DiMino IV, one of Colby’s deputies.

The aim, according to U.S. sources, is to gain insight into Trump’s evolving strategy on Iran and the broader Middle East conflict.

Israel denies espionage allegations

The Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., strongly rejected the claims. In a statement, a spokesperson said:

“Israel does not gather intelligence on American entities, let alone US government officials. Israel intelligence collection efforts are aimed at its enemies, not its allies. Any claims to the contrary are either misinformed or politically motivated.”

The Pentagon declined to comment, while the White House dismissed the reports as “false.”

Trump and Netanyahu clash as Pentagon warns of Israeli surveillance on American negotiators. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Sensitive timing amid war with Iran

The heightened alert comes at a delicate moment. Since the war against Iran began on February 28, U.S. and Israeli forces have worked more closely than ever, with Israeli officers embedded at U.S. Central Command. The two allies have shared vast amounts of tactical and operational data. Yet, tensions have grown as President Trump pursues a diplomatic ceasefire deal with Iran, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushes for renewed bombing raids.

In a recent phone call, Trump reportedly referred to Netanyahu as “crazy,” underscoring the strain between the two leaders. Since early April, Trump has sought a peace deal, but Israel remains sceptical that Iran will honour any agreement.

Allies spying on allies

While it is not unusual for allies to monitor each other, U.S. officials argue that Israel’s recent activities go beyond what is typically tolerated.

The raised threat level reflects concerns that Israel is targeting American decision-making at the highest levels, particularly regarding the future of the war in Iran and operations in Lebanon.

See the X post below:

Netanyahu and Trump clash over Iran war

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly pushed for a coordinated call urging Iranians to take to the streets against their government last week.

According to two US officials and an Israeli source, Netanyahu believed the timing was right after Israeli strikes killed senior Iranian figures, including Ali Larijani, Iran’s national security chief, and Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij militia.

Source: Legit.ng