Iker Casillas names Lionel Messi, not Cristiano Ronaldo, as the toughest opponent of his career

The Real Madrid legend says Messi gave him “sleepless nights” during their famous clashes

Casillas previously revealed how Messi personally called and sent flowers after his 2019 heart attack

The never-ending debate over whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo deserves the title of football's greatest player has received another fascinating twist after former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas admitted that the Argentine was the most difficult opponent he ever faced.

Casillas, widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history, spent most of his illustrious career guarding the net for Real Madrid before finishing his playing days with Porto in Portugal.

Lionel Messi scores a goal against Iker Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2011. Photo by LLUIS GENE

Source: Getty Images

Having faced some of the greatest attackers of his generation, including Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Didier Drogba, the 45-year-old had no hesitation when asked which player caused him the most problems.

Casillas picks Messi over Ronaldo

The former goalkeeper delivered a candid verdict when discussing the two football icons who have dominated the sport for nearly two decades.

According to Albiceleste Talk, Casillas was asked whether Messi or Ronaldo had been the more difficult opponent during his career.

His answer left little room for debate.

"The striker that gave me sleepless nights? Messi."

He then explained why he gave the nod to the Argentine superstar.

"Was Messi or Cristiano harder to face? I never had to face Cristiano at club level, though I did play against him with Portugal, but I think Messi was harder."

The statement is significant considering Casillas spent years battling Messi during the fiercest period of the Real Madrid-Barcelona rivalry.

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The pair went head-to-head numerous times during the height of El Clasico, with Messi regularly tormenting opposition defences and rewriting scoring records in Spanish football.

While Ronaldo was a teammate at Real Madrid for several years, Casillas never had to face the Portuguese forward in club football, limiting their direct encounters to international competitions.

Real Madrid icon's admiration for Messi

Casillas' comments are not the first time he has publicly expressed admiration for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Earlier this year, the former Spain international surprised many football fans when he admitted that one of his career regrets was never sharing a dressing room with Messi.

In April, Casillas openly revealed, as quoted by Defence Central:

"I would have liked to play with Messi at Real Madrid and with Zidane in the national team."

The statement raised eyebrows among supporters given the intense rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona during their playing days.

Yet it also highlighted the level of respect Messi earned from even his fiercest competitors.

The phone call Casillas never expected

Perhaps the most remarkable story involving the two football legends emerged when Casillas spoke about the heart attack that almost ended his life in 2019.

The former goalkeeper suffered a cardiac episode while training with Porto and was rushed to hospital, bringing his career to an abrupt halt.

Although messages poured in from across the football world, one unexpected gesture stood out.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi vies with Real Madrid's Iker Casillas during the Champions League in 2011. Photo by JOSEP LAGO

Source: Getty Images

Casillas revealed that Messi personally contacted him despite the two not being close friends.

"In 2019, I suffered a heart attack and was taken to the hospital. The next day, I received a call from an unknown number. I answered, and it was Messi."

The Argentine not only called him but also arranged flowers to be delivered to the hospital.

"He said, ‘Hey, Iker, I didn’t have your number, but Piqué gave it to me. I hope you get better soon. I sent you a bouquet of flowers; I hope you like it.’"

The gesture left a lasting impression on the former goalkeeper.

"Honestly, I was impressed by his humility. He didn’t have to call me; before that, we weren’t even friends."

Messi focused on World Cup despite fitness concerns

Casillas' comments come at a time when Messi is preparing for what is expected to be his final FIFA World Cup appearance with Argentina.

According to BBC, the Inter Miami captain recently missed Argentina's friendly victory over Honduras as he continues to manage muscle fatigue and a minor hamstring strain.

The 39-year-old trained separately from teammates before the match, with Argentina's medical staff carefully monitoring his recovery ahead of the tournament.

Despite the injury concern, Messi remains central to Argentina's hopes of retaining the trophy they won in Qatar in 2022.

The Argentine legend currently holds the record for most World Cup appearances with 26 matches and remains one of the leading figures heading into the competition.

Messi in line for World Cup goal record

Legit.ng recently reported that Messi could make more history at the upcoming World Cup as he closes in on Miroslav Klose's all-time scoring record.

The Argentine captain has scored 13 World Cup goals and needs four more to surpass Klose's mark of 16.

Source: Legit.ng