Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alex Otti, Ukoha Njoku, has dismissed reports that the governor’s convoy was attacked by gunmen while travelling to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, describing the claims as inaccurate.

Advance team comes under attack

In a statement on Tuesday, November Njoku explained that an advance team of three officials from the governor’s office, on duty at the airport, were ambushed by unidentified gunmen between Umuowa and Ihitte junction on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport.

He said,

“In the early hours of today, December 2nd, an advance team of three members from the Office of the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, on duty at Sam Mbakwe Airport, Imo state, was attacked by unidentified gunmen. The incident occurred between Umuowa and Ihitte junction, shortly before the Sam Mbakwe Airport junction in Imo state.”

Gov Otti's convoy not involved

Njoku emphasised that Governor Otti and his convoy were not part of the attack. He reassured the public that no lives were lost during the incident.

“The general public is hereby informed that the convoy of Governor Otti was not involved in this attack, and no lives were lost during the unfortunate incident,” he added.

Authorities investigate the incident

The statement also confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify the assailants and strengthen security measures for government personnel on official duties.

“The government condemns all acts of violence and assures that security measures are being strengthened to protect public servants carrying out official responsibilities,” Njoku said.

