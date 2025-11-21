Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he pleaded with chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, not to go into exile after he emerged as president in the 2023 election.

George had threatened to go into exile should Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) win the 2023 presidential election.

The President revisited, with humour, George’s past declaration that he would go into exile if Tinubu ever became President.

Tinubu said the values that tie Nigeria remain stronger than any political disagreement.

The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yomi Odunuga, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, November 21, 2025.

As reported by Vanguard, Tinubu was represented at George’s 80th birthday celebration and memoir presentation by the SGF, Senator George Akume.

Tinubu described the event as a tribute to “a distinguished Nigerian, an elder statesman, and an accomplished public servant who has lived a full life of service to country and community.”

“I pleaded with him that he would have a change of heart, because we would all remain in Nigeria and work together to achieve the peaceful and prosperous Nigeria that was our collective dream.”

Bode George Slams Tinubu’s Govt

Chief Bode George has slammed the Nigerian government led by President Tinubu for the sealing of the PDP national secretariat by the Nigerian Police.

Angry George condemned the action in strong terms and accused the government of undermining democratic principles.

George sent a message to those he said gave the orders from above, further describing the police action as madness.

Read more stories on Bode George and Tinubu:

George says Tinubu stopped him from fleeing Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that George opened up on his reason for not departing Nigeria after President Tinubu emerged as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

In a trending interview, George claimed Tinubu sent his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to beg him; hence he decided to remain in Nigeria.

George, in the buildup of the 2023 presidential election, vowed to leave Nigeria if Tinubu became the next president, claiming he had nothing to offer.

Source: Legit.ng