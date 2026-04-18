Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed’s planned defection from PDP to APC collapsed after the ruling party rejected a 60–40 power-sharing formula

PDP faction chairman Sama’ila Burga said negotiations ended in a deadlock, accusing APC of refusing to accommodate the governor’s political structure

The governor’s camp announced it was exploring alternative political platforms after formally discontinuing talks with the APC

Plans by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have collapsed.

Legit.ng gathered that this follows disagreements over a proposed power-sharing arrangement.

Top Northern Governor's Defection to APC Stopped as APC Rejects 60/40 Formula

Source: Twitter

Negotiations between the governor’s faction of the PDP and APC leaders reportedly ended in a stalemate after the ruling party declined to accept a 60–40 formula for control of party structures in the state.

PDP faction says APC unwilling to accommodate structure

Chairman of the Turaki-led PDP faction in Bauchi, Sama’ila Burga, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Saturday, April 18.

He said the talks, initiated through the governor and involving APC national leaders, failed to produce an agreement.

“This is how it has been done in other places where governors defected to APC. They rejected this formula and we have closed that discussion. You cannot expect a government bringing its structure from ward level to the state not to have control of the party,” Burga said.

He added,

“We have called for this press conference at the instance of His Excellency, the Governor, who is leading the discussions.”

Consultations end without agreement

Burga noted that extensive consultations were held among stakeholders before the decision to discontinue the negotiations was reached, Punch reported.

“After careful consideration, it became clear that the conditions collectively advanced for such a political realignment were not accepted by the APC leadership. In light of this, we want to announce that the discussions have not yielded a conclusive outcome and are hereby formally discontinued,” he said.

The aborted move comes despite efforts by key figures, including Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, who reportedly engaged Mohammed in discussions aimed at persuading him to join the APC.

Bauchi gov's camp explores alternative options

Following the breakdown of talks, the governor’s camp has signalled openness to exploring other political platforms.

Top Northern Governor's Defection to APC Stopped as Party Rejects 60/40 Formula

Source: Facebook

“While we appreciate the outreach and engagement by the APC, we wish to state unequivocally that the process has now been brought to a close,” Burga said.

“Consequently, the PDP in Bauchi State, in consultation with His Excellency and other critical stakeholders, is actively considering all available political options other than the APC to determine the most suitable path forward in line with the aspirations and best interests of the people of Bauchi State,” he added.

The development marks a significant shift in the state’s political landscape, as realignment discussions continue ahead of future elections, Vanguard reported.

Governor Bala Mohammed hints at joining ADC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has hinted at the possibility of dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), noting that the coalition-adopted party has the potential to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The governor announced the development after a closed-door meeting with a delegation of the party's national chairman, led by Babachir Lawal, the former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), at the presidential lodge in Bauchi, the state capital, on Tuesday, March 31.

Source: Legit.ng