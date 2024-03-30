President Bola Tinubu has been urged to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians following the current harsh economic realities

In a recent interview, Bode George, a PDP chieftain urged the president to do the needful so that Nigerians can be hopeful and speak well of the country

Bode George however emphasised that Nigeria’s current constitution fails to address the nation’s challenges

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfill his promises to the good people of Nigeria.

The PDP stalwart, in reaction to the current state of the nation, said Tinubu's fulfillment of his campaign promises will encourage Nigerians to speak of their country positively.

George, who was a guest of Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, March 29, was also reacting to Tinubu's speech on Thursday, March 28, where he admonished Nigerians to always pray for Nigeria and stop cursing the country.

The elder statesman said that President Tinubu’s speech is very heart-warming but Nigerians would want him to translate what he said into giving hope to them.

“Those are all appeals, what should follow is let there be some methodology economically, physically to ensure that you give hope to the people, especially young people who have no jobs, no future, no hope; that is what drives people in the opposite direction.

“And once there is abject poverty in the land, people will remain angry. I feel for our people and I want him (Tinubu) to translate what he has said which is quite heart-warming into giving the people a lot of hope,” George said.

"Constitution causing more hardship", Bode George

George also insisted that there was no way the 1999 Constitution could solve the issue of insecurity in the country.

He said:

“There is no way the system of governance with this constitution we are running can resolve the problems of this nation. Take the security part of it. What is the total population of police? How can they effectively manage communities? It’s impossible. They need to revisit the constitution and approach the seriousness of having to establish state police in each state. That will complement the national police.

“The constitution is the major drawback.”

Hardship: “Time to decentralise Nigeria”, Soyinka

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, said Nigeria needs to be decentralised for the people to enjoy the country more.

Soyinka said the country should follow the path of breaking up if that would solve the country’s challenges.

The elder statesman said decentralisation would allow governance to get closer to the people

