The BBC has announced plans to cut up to 2,000 jobs, its largest downsizing in 15 years

The move comes as the broadcaster faces mounting financial pressures, including a £600m cost‑cutting plan and falling licence fee income

Union leaders warn the cuts will be “devastating” for staff and could undermine the BBC’s public mission

The BBC has announced plans to cut as many as 2,000 jobs, marking the largest downsizing of the public service broadcaster since 2011.

According to Guardian UK, the cuts, which will affect around 10% of the BBC’s 21,500 employees, were revealed during an all-staff meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

BBC cuts jobs as financial pressures force the broadcaster into its largest downsizing in 15 years. Photo credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

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Financial pressures driving BBC cuts

The job losses come as part of a wider £600m cost-cutting plan announced in February. Tim Davie, the outgoing director general, had previously said the BBC needed to reduce its annual cost base of approximately £6bn by 10% over three years. Rhodri Talfan Davies, the interim director general, explained that the corporation must save an additional £500m from its £5bn annual operating costs over the next two years, with most savings required in 2027-28.

Davies told staff:

“Put simply, the gap between our costs and our income is growing. This is being driven by a number of factors: production inflation remains very high; our licence fee and commercial income is under pressure; and the global economy remains turbulent.”

Immediate cost controls at the BBC

In the short term, the BBC will introduce tighter cost controls, including restrictions on recruitment and travel, reduced spending on management consultancies, and cuts to attendance at conferences, awards, and events. Divisions are also being asked to identify duplication and consider stopping certain activities. Spending plans for the 2027-28 financial year will be shared with staff in September.

BBC leadership transition

The downsizing comes ahead of Matt Brittin, a former top Google executive, taking over as director general on 18 May. Tim Davie stepped down on April 2 after announcing his resignation in November, following controversies over coverage of issues including Donald Trump, Gaza, and trans rights.

Union reaction to BBC cuts

Philippa Childs, head of the union Bectu, criticised the scale of the cuts, saying:

“Cuts of this magnitude will be devastating for the workforce and to the BBC as a whole. BBC staff are already under significant pressure after previous redundancy rounds … further cuts of this scale will inevitably damage its ability to deliver on its public mission.”

Licence fee challenges and streaming competition

The BBC’s licence fee increased in line with inflation on April 1, rising from £174.50 to £180 annually. Last year, the corporation collected £3.8bn from 23.8 million households, alongside £2bn from commercial activities and grants. However, licence fee-paying households fell by 300,000 year-on-year, as more audiences turned to streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney.

In February, Tim Davie said the BBC was “holding our own” despite challenges from streaming services and YouTube. Ofcom has warned that public service television, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5, is becoming an “endangered species” in the streaming era.

The BBC is negotiating with the government over the renewal of its royal charter, which expires at the end of next year. The corporation is also seeking to expand its iPlayer service, having announced a content deal with YouTube in January.

BBC leadership transition sees Matt Brittin prepare to take charge amid sweeping cost‑cutting measures. Photo credit: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

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BBC rejects resignation letter of its Hausa editor

Legit.ng earlier reported that in what came as a shock to the Nigerian community, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has rejected the resignation of its Hausa service editor, Aliyu Abdullahi Tanko.

This action came three months after the BBC had suspended him over allegations of workplace harassment by some former staff.

Source: Legit.ng