Nigerian singer Portable has become a fresh topic of discussion online after making new allegations involving Nnamdi Kanu

The Brotherhood hitmaker claimed that the IPOB leader was offered N50 billion to abandon his Biafra cause

Comparing him to Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Igboho, Zazu slammed Nnamdi Kanu and blamed him for his sentencing

Nigerian singer Portable has stirred reactions online after making bold claims in a viral video about Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Igboho.

Speaking in the trending clip, Portable alleged that both men were offered large financial settlements of about N50 billion as part of peace negotiations.

According to him, Sunday Igboho accepted the offer, while Nnamdi Kanu rejected his.

Translating his words in the video, Portable said: “Sunday Igboho was offered N50 billion for peace, he collected it. They offered Nnamdi Kanu the same thing, with oil and everything, he rejected it.

He said ‘death or Biafra.’” The singer went on to compare himself with the agitators, adding that he would quickly accept such an offer if it were made to him.

“My fans, if I am offered money, I will collect it and stop fighting. See how Sunday Igboho is enjoying because he surrendered his fight,” he said.

Portable urged his fans to focus on their personal interests rather than get involved in national struggles.

“Fight for yourself, don’t fight for them. Use money to enjoy life and employ securities,” the singer added.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported Portable has aimed socialite Cubana Chief Priest following the latter’s open letter to President Bola Tinubu regarding Nnamdi Kanu’s life imprisonment.

In the viral letter, Chiefpriest warned Tinubu that he would never secure up to 10,000 votes from the South East in 2027 if Kanu remained in jail.

He also told the president to either appeal the judgment or prepare to leave the Villa in 2027.

Taking to the comment section on social media, Portable fired back at Chief Priest, questioning why he did not confront Tinubu personally when they met in May.

The singer wrote:

“But you forgot to tell him when you snap a picture. Who tell you say Tinubu go win?"

The singer criticised the businessman for allegedly collecting money from Seyi Tinubu, the President’s son, while issuing such warnings.

The singer implied that it was contradictory to speak boldly on political matters after benefiting financially from the family.

He added:

“You no fit get power pass Nigeria government. After God na Government. Odala Igbo man. You go dey fight for your own pocket, your brother dey prison. You forgot to tell Seyi Tinubu say your brother dey prison after you don collect money chop for where you no work."

Portable’s allegations go viral

The video has generated mixed reactions across social media.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

