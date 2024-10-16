PDP chieftain Bode George has opened up on his reason for not departing Nigeria after President Tinubu emerged winner of the 2023 presidential election

In a trending interview on Wednesday October 16, George claimed Tinubu sent his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to beg him; hence he decided to remain in Nigeria

George, in the buildup of the 2023 presidential election vowed to leave Nigeria if a former Lagos state governor, Tinubu becomes the next president, claiming he had nothing to offer

Olabode George, the former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to beg him after emerging as president.

Recall that George had vowed to leave Nigeria during the 2023 campaign and presidential election if Tinubu became president.

George said Tinubu had nothing to offer the country while accusing him of stifling the Lagos state government.

Bode George: "Tinubu sent Gbajabiamila to beg me"

However, George appeared on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Wednesday, October 16, and spoke about his threat to vacate Nigeria if Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election.

He noted that Tinubu sent Gbajabiamila to pacify him against leaving Nigeria because they had wronged him.

According to the PDP chieftain, Gbajabiamila came with options, pleading that they were sorry.

“If by whatever measure Bola Tinubu wins this election, I was going to get out.”

After the election, Tinubu sent his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to appeal to George.

“Once they heard that, Tinubu sent his Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila.

“He came to say, ‘My boss said I should tell you, please be calm,’ trying to beg. They knew they had wronged me.”

