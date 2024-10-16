“How Tinubu Stopped Me From Fleeing Nigeria,” Bode George Opens Up
- PDP chieftain Bode George has opened up on his reason for not departing Nigeria after President Tinubu emerged winner of the 2023 presidential election
- In a trending interview on Wednesday October 16, George claimed Tinubu sent his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to beg him; hence he decided to remain in Nigeria
- George, in the buildup of the 2023 presidential election vowed to leave Nigeria if a former Lagos state governor, Tinubu becomes the next president, claiming he had nothing to offer
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Olabode George, the former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to beg him after emerging as president.
Recall that George had vowed to leave Nigeria during the 2023 campaign and presidential election if Tinubu became president.
George said Tinubu had nothing to offer the country while accusing him of stifling the Lagos state government.
Bode George: "Tinubu sent Gbajabiamila to beg me"
However, George appeared on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Wednesday, October 16, and spoke about his threat to vacate Nigeria if Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election.
He noted that Tinubu sent Gbajabiamila to pacify him against leaving Nigeria because they had wronged him.
According to the PDP chieftain, Gbajabiamila came with options, pleading that they were sorry.
“If by whatever measure Bola Tinubu wins this election, I was going to get out.”
After the election, Tinubu sent his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to appeal to George.
“Once they heard that, Tinubu sent his Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila.
“He came to say, ‘My boss said I should tell you, please be calm,’ trying to beg. They knew they had wronged me.”
Read more about Bode George here:
- PDP chieftain Bode George cautions Wike as Rivers crisis deepens
- 2027: "You lack power to decide Atiku's fate", Frank tells Bode George
- "Advise Tinubu not me": Atiku fires shots at PDP bigwig, Bode George
PDP crisis: Bode George insists Damagum should go
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bode George backed the removal of the party's chairman Illiya Umar Damangum.
In a recent interview, George maintained that Damangum’s continued tenure as acting national chairman violates the PDP constitution.
He also noted that the ongoing crisis within the PDP was a case of power struggle, rooted in disputes over the presidential ticket, which had hindered the party’s leadership so far.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.