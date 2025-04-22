The former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Bode George, has reacted to the recent visit of Atiku Abubakar to former President Muhammadu Buhari

George lambasted Atiku for visiting Buhari, who is a member of the APC to endear him to his coalition campaign

The PDP chieftain said the main opposition party is not a private company for Atiku's personal ambition

Lagos state - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has accused Atiku Abubakar of ignoring his party members to discuss his coalition agenda with former President Muhammadu Buhari.

George said Atiku’s recent visit to Buhari was to endear him to his coalition campaign.

He dismissed Atiku’s coalition agenda, describing it as a ploy to weaken the PDP,

According to George, Atiku’s move is a ploy to get another presidential ticket.

As reported by Vanguard, he said Atiku’s move is a disregard for the unwritten zoning arrangement between the northern and southern parts of the country.

“Those who are now forming mega party, what is the purpose of that mega party. You’re a member of a solid organization, you want to pull out. You are meeting with Baba Buhari, Is he a member of our party? Have you discussed your mega something with anybody else? Do you think is a private fiefdom? Is PDP a private company? Nobody owns PDP. You bring it within the party. Let us discuss it. Once it is approved, then you move. You don’t just flip flop because of your personal ambition,”

George advised PDP members to “come home and work together” for the party ahead of 2027, rather than joining hands to set up a mega party “for Atiku’s personal ambition.”

Recalls that the Arewa Youth Council strongly criticised Atiku as he plans a coalition to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group dismissed Atiku’s recent coalition efforts ahead of the 2027 elections as a “failed train heading nowhere”.

They vowed to keep opposing political figures who promote division and attempt to rewrite their legacies.

