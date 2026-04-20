Don Jazzy linked the longevity of modern marriages to the type of wedding cakes couples choose, noting how traditional fruit cakes used to last a year, unlike today's butter-based options

The Mavin Records boss shared that couples in the past preserved their wedding cake for a full year and ate it on their first anniversary, a practice rarely done now

His lighthearted video sparked reactions from celebrities and fans, with many finding humour and some unexpected wisdom in his unusual observation

Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy has shared a lighthearted theory suggesting that wedding cake choices are why modern marriages fail more often than those of the older generation.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the music mogul compared the long-lasting fruit cakes used by parents in the past to the fragile options favoured by couples today.

Don Jazzy explains why he thinks modern marriages fail faster than those of previous generations in hilarious wedding cake theory. Photo: donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy explained that in previous generations, parents made alcohol-infused fruit cakes designed to last for a full year so they could eat the remains on their first anniversary.

"You know, back in the days, our parents, like when they get married, they used to, like, the cake. They used to make like this fruit cake. They would design the cake, and then they would cut some, they would serve some for the guests, and then they would leave the rest of the cake for like one year."

The producer further mentioned that current marriages might be struggling because people now use butter ice cream cakes or even giant plastic displays that lack the endurance of traditional recipes.

"So maybe that is why your people's marriages are not working because people don't leave that cake, that alcohol fruit cake thing for one year and eat it in the next year."

The music mogul ended his video by jokingly acknowledging the absurdity of his observation, stating that he didn't know if his theory was valid.

"I don't know. Maybe I'm high. I didn't smoke sha."

Reacting to Don Jazzy's post, Tiwa Savage playfully asked:

"Is that why they said 'you can't have your cake and eat it too' 🤔🤔🤔"

Fans found the theory both hilarious and surprisingly thought-provoking, with many engaging playfully with the idea.

Watch Don Jazzy's video below:

Fans and celebrities react to Don Jazzy's theory

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

realwarripikin said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@bibi.sonye commented:

"This thought can only come from the highest realm 😂 😂😂😂 but it's making sense to me somehow so maybe I'm part of the problem 😂"

@scoobynero wrote:

"I get what Don Baba Jay is trying to say but I believe the Problem now is Social Media, internet 🛜. These days as e dey play e dey show."

@chinny_diamond said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 i wanted to do this o, but my cake spoilt the next day o, no wonder the thing hit rock now i understand😂 we will pay more attention to the cake next time😂😂😂"

@slim_niikkie commented:

"This analysis is crazy 😂. Don don overthink this thing. Opinion valid. There's a way you'll think about this thing called marriage and lots of confusion sets in 😂"

Don Jazzy sparks online debate after sharing unexpected connection between wedding cake types and how long modern marriages survive today. Photo: donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy chooses investment over luxury cars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy disclosed that he has long had the financial means to buy a private jet or luxury cars but chooses not to, preferring to spend his money on investments, learning, and helping others grow.

Speaking in a new interview with Habby FX, the award-winning producer said showing off wealth doesn't impress him anymore, noting that he's more focused on building lasting value.

He encouraged youths to acquire practical skills rather than rely solely on traditional career paths, warning that the internet and AI age is rapidly changing the job market.

Source: Legit.ng