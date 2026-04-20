A Nigerian woman has shared how a suspected scammer called her, claiming he wanted to send her N15,000 to celebrate buying a car

The caller tried to manipulate a POS transaction by asking a role-played POS agent to send money to his own account instead

She played along with the scam and exposed the tactic, sharing the recorded conversation which sparked reactions online

A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after sharing her experience with a suspected fraudster who allegedly tried to scam her through a phone call.

The content creator, identified as @wemmy355 on TikTok, posted a two-part video in which she narrated how the incident happened and shared an audio recording of her conversation with the caller.

A Nigerian lady shares her experience with a fraudster. Photo credit: @wemmy355/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, the man contacted her and claimed he wanted to celebrate getting a new car. He told her he would send her N15,000 to buy herself a drink as part of the celebration.

Lady plays along with phone-call POS scammer

She explained that the man then asked her to go to a nearby Point of Sale (POS) agent to confirm the withdrawal charges for N15,000. Before getting to the POS stand, she said the transaction charge was about N3,000.

However, the situation reportedly changed when she changed her voice tone to sound as if she handed the phone to a POS agent near her. The persona of the POS agent was named Iya Ola.

A young lady shares what a scammer told her during a phone call. Photo credit: @wemmy355/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The caller allegedly began to confuse the conversation with "Iya Ola" by asking that the money be sent to his own account instead.

Instead of transferring money to this Iya Ola for withdrawal, the man reportedly started dictating his account number and urged Iya Ola, the POS agent, to deposit N15,000 into his account and make the lady pay the amount.

The caller appeared to be rushing the process, possibly to create confusion and pressure the POS operator persona into making a mistake.

At the last minute, the lady made it known to the scammer that she was playing along the whole time.

Captioning the uploaded video, she said:

"I record a scammer call today. So I played along."

Watch the first part of the video below:

Watch the second part of the video below:

Reactions to scammer's phone call tactic

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTok users who watched the videos. Some of the comments are below.

Oyin said:

"I swear this person call me also last year the person is Yoruba he said exactly what this man said."

Jola said:

"Person go just sit down dash another person wey him no know 15k?😏"

Debbie said:

"He doesn't even have patience."

Happynes204 said:

"This same person don call me with another format before."

Jerry Anis said:

"But I don't understand how you know it was a scam though?"

suwaibatul Aslamiyya said:

"Even I got scammed last week an old Yoruba man called and said my husband said he should send money into my account guys my husband is a fashion designer, so I thought it was one of his customers. I tried calling my husband, but the phone was switched off, so he said I should go to a pos that he is going to send 20 thousand naira to. I gave the POS girl the phone, and this man told the POS that I am the one who is going to give her the money. I had to pay 20 thousand naira that I did not eat ooo it is well."

Businesswoman loses N300,000 in new scam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a businesswoman has shared her experience after falling victim to scammers selling fake products.

The entrepreneur decided to warn her colleagues, disclosing the huge sum of money she had lost before she knew she had been scammed.

Source: Legit.ng